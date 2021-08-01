Falcons’ A.J. Terrell finding his way to the ball

Falcons’ left cornerback A.J. Terrell had a strong day at practice Sunday.

“I finally got my hands on the ball today,” Terrell said. “I look forward to many more during camp for myself.”

Terrell is the only projected returning starter from last season’s secondary, which was last in the league in pass defense. He was the lone bright spot as the Falcons gave up 293.6 yards passing per game.

Terrell, who had a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, played 909 defensive snaps (84%) in 14 games. He also played 85 plays (19%) on special teams.

Without the benefit of an offseason program because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former Westlake High standout who played at Clemson, finished with 74 tackles and three tackles for losses a quarterback hit and an interception his rookie year.

Despite a strong season, Terrell didn’t make the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team. Minnesota’s Cameron Dantzler and Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed were the two All-Rookie cornerbacks.

Terrell was taken 16th in the first round of the 2020 draft. He out-played Detroit’s Jeff Okudah (5th overall) and Jacksonville’s C.J. Henderson (9th overall).

However, Dantzler, who played at Mississippi State, was drafted in the third round (89th overall) and Sneed, who played at Louisiana Tech, was drafted in the fourth round (138th).

While the new Falcons’ regime is revamping the secondary, Terrell is set to remain in place at left cornerback.

“It was real good,” Terrell said about having an offseason. “Last year, we just went straight into. it We had to pick up the playbook virtually and then come out here and play.”

Terrell participated in the offseason conditioning program, OTAs and minicamp.

“Now, we get to be face-to-face with coaches,” Terrell said. “We get to go through things hands-on with the coaches. That can help us learn faster and get things done quicker.”

Terrell said his points of emphasis over the offseason were to take care of his body and then just keeping a “level mind” while coming in to compete.

“Last year, I liked everything,” Terrell said. “There wasn’t really nothing that I could talk about. This year, just moving forward. New staff, new coach, new everything, just coming in trusting the system like we did last year. Just applying everything when we come out to work.”

He said his confidence is much higher and that he looks forward to his battles in practice with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

“With Calvin and Russ, I just go out there and compete with them,” Terrell said. “They get my best. They give me their best and we just keep competing each day.”

After the plays, the learning starts.

“Most of the time when I get done with them, I ask what where they trying to do on this route or trying to get me here,” Terrell said. “You know, just teaching each other and trying to feel them out.”

Terrell believes the move to the new defense, under new coordinator Dean Pees, is going well.

“It was a smooth transition from last year to this year,” Terrell said. “We have new plays. New coaching staff, so everything is a little bit different. Just coming in and buying in each day.”

For the Falcons to have a chance at a turnaround this season, the secondary must improve drastically.

“We have to see who can handle what?,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “What we are throwing at them schematically. They are out there competing.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan believes the defense is coming along.

“I think they’re doing a good job, I mean obviously, it’s really, really early in camp and so, I think as things go in and guys are installing,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot of learning that’s going on and trying to, pick up the details of the defense, but for the most part guys have done a good job.”

The secondary will be closely watch in the exhibition games.

“I think their mindset and energy, and practice has been really good,” Ryan said. “We just need to keep with that, but I think they’re doing a good job so far.”

Terrell is fine with the new scheme.

“The scheme is very user-friendly,” Terrell said. “We all just play a role. Whether if we are not by the ball, we all have something to do. We are always active, hands-on and getting to the ball.”

After the unit’s poor showing last season, Terrell wasn’t sure if the new revamped secondary has something to prove.

“Every year, you want to hold yourself accountable and prove yourself,” Terrell said. “We just come out here as a unit, go through the plays, complete the plays and finish everything. Trust in one another and get the job done. Of course, every year we want to get better and put pressure on ourselves, but (we’re) good.”

Terrell was asked if the unit had one word to describe itself.

“We want to be savvy,” he said.