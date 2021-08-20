A deep dive into Justin Fields’ preseason debut with Bears — and where the road leads from here

CHICAGO — It’s 1:27 p.m. on a perfect summer Saturday in Chicago, and you’re down by Lake Michigan entertaining the masses. More than 43,000 people are inside Soldier Field getting their first opportunity to see how you’re handling your new job. They’re hanging on your every move.

In this moment, in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, you have urgent responsibilities, namely leading a successful two-minute drill after a quintet of dreadful possessions by your offense.

You are Justin Fields, the 22-year-old rookie quarterback of the Chicago Bears, pronounced by many in your new city as the long-awaited savior and already emerging as the new face of the franchise even with your current backup status.

In the final minute of the first half, you have moved the Bears 19 yards with three completions, including one 7-yard checkdown to fellow rookie Khalil Herbert. That produced your team’s first first down of the game with 27 seconds left before halftime, eliciting a Bronx cheer.

Finally. A streak of five consecutive three-and-outs has ended.

Now you have a job to do, a drive to finish, a goal of getting the Bears on the scoreboard before halftime.

After an incomplete deep shot, you hit Herbert again on a checkdown, this time for 5 yards. Third-and-5 at the Bears 42. Sixteen seconds remaining.

You put your hands over your helmet’s earholes to hear the play call coming in over the headset.

— Gun spread left, 3 jet Z drive pressure.

The coaches remind you of the down and distance and emphasize that you have one timeout remaining. The field is open.

As you envision the upcoming play, you recite the call to your 10 teammates in the huddle with proper rhythm and confidence.

— Gun spread left, 3 jet Z drive pressure.

This isn’t an overly complicated play, a concept folded into the playbooks of just about every NFL team.

Still, you have to know your rules, understand your progressions and remember, through any unforeseen disorder, to play football.

You take the shotgun snap from center Sam Mustipher and glide through your three-step drop — one big step, two little ones, then a hitch forward.

The timing of the play requires your eyes to zero in first on receiver Justin Hardy, who’s running a 10-yard out route from the slot to your right.

Riley Ridley, the outside receiver on that side, is aiming to get an outside release against cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, hoping to get him to turn his head away from you. Ridley is running a go route, but, as Bears coach Matt Nagy often says, he’s mostly a decoy “running for the joy of the game.”

As you eye Hardy, you have to make certain Igbinoghene doesn’t simply let Ridley past while sneaking back into play on Hardy’s out route. That’s your first read — that corner.

Sure enough, Igbinoghene settles into zone. Your progression takes you elsewhere.

To the left, receiver Jon’Vea Johnson is running a shallow cross from the outside, and tight end Jesse James is working through a basic cross 10 to 12 yards downfield.

Once you notice the Dolphins dropping into Cover-2 and come off Hardy, your eyes find Johnson open across the middle. But a three-man rush clutters the pocket just enough to disrupt your footwork and timing. You calmly push up in the pocket, then out. But now Johnson’s eyes have diverted, looking for his indicator of whether he should stay on the run or simply sit in a hole inside the zone.

You can’t, of course, zip a fastball to a receiver who isn’t looking. So the shallow cross is out of play. Now it’s a scramble drill.

You continue flushing right and lock eyes with Hardy, who’s on the same page. He darts back inside from the right sideline about 2 yards, giving you a window. With an almost no-look laser with the kind of arm angle a shortstop uses to fire to first base after a high chopper, you drill the football into Hardy’s chest. First down.

“Just playing ball there,” Nagy says the following night. “Sometimes when the play design doesn’t work, you have to show that you’re able to step up and move out. And now that’s your chance to turn all of this into something else.”

That’s exactly what you did.

The whole play takes 8 seconds and gains 15 valuable yards. Timeout.

“Huge,” Nagy says. “Huge.”

On the next snap, you hit James on the right sideline for 8 more yards to set up Cairo Santos’ half-ending 53-yard field goal. Officially, this is your first scoring drive in the NFL. Something small to build on. It’s a live-action and invaluable situational test that you pass thanks to your poise, awareness and playmaking instincts.

Soldier Field comes alive a little bit. Everyone wants to see more.

By the end of the afternoon, your teammates are gushing about your moxie and poise.

“He’s a natural,” receiver Rodney Adams tells the media. “And he’s a leader. He commanded the huddle like he was supposed to. Then he came out there and made plays. That’s what they brought him here for.”

Back to the future

Sure, this was just one snapshot from a preseason game, the first one at that. Its big-picture significance to this season or your career is minimal. You didn’t game plan for this. You didn’t study the Dolphins scheme or situational tendencies. You were playing with reserves mostly, against reserves, many of whom won’t be in the NFL come Labor Day.

Your coaches are aware of that. You are too. The outside world, however, doesn’t care.

To so many fans, analysts and talking heads, this whole afternoon is the opening statement in the trial of whether you can be a star at the most important position for one of the NFL’s charter franchises.

When you follow that late field-goal drive with a 77-yard touchdown drive on the opening series of the third quarter, the excitement elevates. Another touchdown drive on the next series — seven plays, 70 yards and a 30-yard scoring toss to James — heightens the urgency of the outside world to see you named the starting quarterback as soon as possible.

If you already have been identified as the Bears’ undisputed quarterback of the future, why can’t that future start yesterday?

For now, Nagy is sticking with his plan and restating his intention to have Andy Dalton be the starter for Week 1. He knows why questions about your emergence and promotion timeline keep coming up. Practically daily.

“That’s expected,” Nagy says. “You just have to play the situation and understand, ‘OK, this excitement is there.’ We all want (Justin) to play really well. That’s a good thing for him to go out and play well.”

Behind the curtain, Nagy has asked you not to worry about all the amplifying outside chatter and growing hype. He encourages you to instead remain locked in the moment and microfocused on each day’s opportunities for growth.

“Just worry about tomorrow, baby,” Nagy says. “Seriously.”

On one perfect summer Saturday in Chicago, in your first game playing for the Bears, you’ve done just about everything asked of you.

‘That’s why we drafted him’

Nagy is as big a fan of yours as anyone. That might be hard for the outside world to comprehend given the coach’s continued support of Dalton as his starter and his aversion to setting this up as an open competition in training camp. But even Nagy finished his adrenaline-filled Saturday afternoon with a grinning acknowledgment of the excitement your preseason debut created.

“Everybody here is super excited about the way he played,” Nagy tells reporters. “We all want the same thing. We understand the buzz. We understand the excitement. That’s why we drafted him.”

Clearly, Nagy and his coaching staff aren’t blind to your talent and potential. They’re simply trying to set you up with the most sensible on-ramp, aiming to avoid any unnecessary deadline pressure for your arrival as an NFL starter.

If you’re going to be the Bears quarterback into the 2030s, will it really matter to anyone if your first regular-season start comes in September or early November of 2021?

Four years ago, Nagy was in Kansas City, Mo., helping groom Patrick Mahomes in a reserve role with the Chiefs. Mahomes made only one start as a rookie, and his career has been pretty spectacular since. So, yeah, that experience has influenced the coach’s plan for you.

Plus, with Dalton, an 11th-year veteran who has been named to three Pro Bowls, Bears coaches believe they have an experienced and steady quarterback who can help them win games — or at least not lose them — as you continue learning everything that comes with being an NFL quarterback in a city with lights this bright.

As impressive as your preseason debut against the Dolphins was, it was far from flawless. On your first drive, the offense had consecutive false-start infractions in part because the huddle efficiency wasn’t where it needed to be. It’s your responsibility to make that better.

Late in the second quarter, you threw a dangerous pass over the middle off your back foot that probably should have been intercepted. On the next play, you left the pocket on a scramble but failed to get down or out of bounds before taking a hit. Instead, you tried a spin move on cornerback Nik Needham, got nailed and had the ball punched free.

Even on a successful 9-yard checkdown to running back Damien Williams, your timing was a touch off and you were late pulling the trigger.

These errors all need correcting.

Pressure points

In mid-June, when asked about the organization’s plan to groom you as the backup with Dalton steering the ship until you’re ready, you showed little annoyance. The plan is the plan.

“I mean, if I don’t believe in it, then it’s not going to work out,” you said. “My job is strictly to get better, to be the best quarterback I can be.”

Your acceptance of the coaching staff’s blueprint, your trust in their vision, your willingness to immerse yourself in this grind are indications of your maturity.

The coaches talk about that. A lot. They appreciate the way you handle your business with humility and focus.

“One of the coolest things,” Nagy says, “is that Justin has a strong understanding that this thing takes a little bit of time. He has that common sense and a realization that this is a day-by-day thing with his growth. Grasping that is a strength of his.”

There’s rarely a trampoline that launches young quarterbacks to immediate stardom in the NFL. Mountains need to be climbed.

“Greatness,” you say, “doesn’t happen overnight.”

That realization has become a guiding force in your approach.

As it just so happens, recently retired quarterback Alex Smith was roaming Halas Hall for a few days last week. Smith and Nagy have a close bond dating to their four seasons together from 2013-16 with Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

When Smith spoke to your entire team, his message had a carpe diem theme, reminding you to enjoy each step of the journey, to embrace opportunity, to stay present with an understanding that nothing in the future is promised.

Behind closed doors, Smith also had deeper conversations with Nagy, reminding the coach how demanding, turbulent and mentally taxing Smith’s 16-season NFL journey so often was.

Smith, remember, started out as a highly touted rookie with the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft. Yet even with spurts of success with the 49ers, he didn’t truly hit his stride and reach his peak until deeper in his career, when he was on his second team and able to use his experience and maturity to steady himself and spark greater production.

Smith reminded Nagy that he once stood in your shoes — a young quarterback dealing with grand expectations — and tried to offer insight that the Bears coach could pass on.

“You can’t live your life trying to become the franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears every single day,” Nagy says. “Alex lived that world for four or five years (in San Francisco). If you put that pressure on yourself every day, life is going to be hard. Especially in this city.

“We all want this to go a certain way and for you to become what everyone wants you to become. But you cannot do that to yourself. Otherwise you’ll make all this harder on yourself.”

Expectations — external and internal — can’t become a source of intense pressure.

“Sometimes,” Nagy adds, “we can be our own worst enemies.”

That’s another reminder to stay locked in the now, immersed in the grind. You can’t worry about where everyone else wants your career to be five or 10 years from now. Invest in the process without stressing about the results.

Says Nagy: “Just be the best quarterback you can be every single stinking day. Just focus on that right now.”

Stardom very well might be ahead. But greatness doesn’t happen overnight.

To-do list

If casual fans knew — or at least stopped to think about — how complex playing quarterback in the NFL truly is, they would be astounded. (Insert your favorite “mind blown” GIF here.)

The checklist of all the things you must do to precisely execute one damn play can read like an assembly manual for a rocket ship.

Start at the top. Hear the play call in the headset, call it in the huddle. Simple, right?

Only you spent your three-year college career at Georgia and Ohio State without having to command a huddle in that manner. Thus the learning curve in the pros has been steeper than most outsiders realize. On even the smallest intricacies.

Early on, during rookie minicamp and into organized team activities, the chore of memorizing many of the lengthy calls in the Bears playbook provided a significant challenge. That’s why, when the full-team minicamp ended in mid-June, Nagy sent you into your short summer break with a homework assignment. Break out your phone, turn on the recording device and recite the plays into it. Listen back to how you sound. Send an audio file to coaches for feedback. Do not treat that chore as a boondoggle.

That alone was a process, just understanding huddle mechanics and mastering the art of play-calling.

Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo have reminded you frequently that you can’t ever just deliver a memorized, monotone recitation of the play you’re about to run. You have to make eye contact and speak rhythmically. With proper inflection. You have to stress critical formational cues when necessary and make sure teammates understand the routes they’re assigned.

Most important, you must exude confidence, calling each play as if there could never be a better call for that specific situation.

And that’s all just inside the huddle. Then you have to march to the line of scrimmage with the play clock ticking and tend to the “first-wide vision” responsibilities Nagy and his staff always are emphasizing.

Where is the play clock? Is there a unique cadence on this play? Do you have to set a protection?

Is there a motion that needs to be triggered? If so, does it also have to time up with your snap count?

How is the defense deploying its safeties? Is there a specific defender to key on?

Finally, once the ball’s in your hands, you must check if the safeties have remained positioned as you originally diagnosed. If there has been a coverage disguise, you need to decode it.

With everything running at 100 miles per hour, you have to remain calm. How should your progression start? Where is the checkdown option?

Is a blitz coming? Man coverage or zone?

And then, regardless of whether that one play is a failure or success, you must be equipped to handle that process smoothly 60-plus times in the game with few mental lapses. Every week.

Good luck, kid!

Says Lazor: “The quarterback’s mind is like a bucket — hopefully a really big one. But every bucket has a max of what it can hold. So what we have to make sure we’re doing (as coaches) is putting the important stuff in first. Don’t fill it up with too much minutiae. If you fill it up with too much minutiae, when you go to put the important stuff in, it starts spilling out.”

You have been mindful of your bucket, working to make sure it’s not overflowing and filled with what matters most. Your coaches love the dedication you’ve shown away from practice and meetings in tending to this.

“I can tell you Justin is spending a lot of time at night working on this stuff,” Lazor says. “I know. Because when he has questions, he asks them.”

‘When the lights come on’

With each passing week, your teammates are falling in love with your approach and seeing more and more signs of your game-changing talent. Your preseason debut against the Dolphins was helpful in that regard, the chance for an entire sideline to feel the adrenaline rushes your playmaking abilities create.

As you commandeered that last-minute field-goal drive before halftime, Mustipher took note of the relaxed-but-determined vibe you brought to the huddle.

“Just calm, cool, collected,” he says. “He did a great job of leading us down the field and marching way down there for a field goal. … He has played at a high level for a long time. You could feel the expectations that he has for himself. And that’s important. That’s huge to have that confidence in your own abilities.”

Three years ago, Khalil Mack came to Chicago and jump-started a division championship season. Mack was the star whose jerseys suddenly were all over the Soldier Field stands. He was the playmaker who gave his new team belief. Even he found your preseason debut to be both entertaining and encouraging.

“That was an excellent showing of his talents,” Mack says. “But it’s only one step in the right direction. I’m looking forward to seeing more out of him.”

There’s something infectious about your in-control demeanor. And your ability to make game-changing plays has an invigorating effect.

Safety Tashaun Gipson saw the way you used your athleticism to stress the Dolphins defense and was thrilled with how your competitive edge and playmaking ability translated into game-changing production. He loved your 8-yard touchdown run and then your 30-yard TD pass.

“Some people, man,” Gipson says. “When the lights come on ...”

He doesn’t have to finish the thought. The entire room knows what he’s saying.

Eventually, at some point this fall, the lights will likely come on for you. And you’re already showing signs that you’re comfortable on the stage and eager to perform.

“At the end of the day, when you’re gifted like that,” Gipson says, “it’s God-given. I’m rocking with him.”

He’s not alone.

The magician

Heading into your first preseason game, Nagy made sure not to clutter your head with too many demands. He emphasized the need to trust the concept of each play and the footwork fundamentals you’ve been dialed in on with DeFilippo.

“Cut it loose and play without thinking,” Nagy told you. “Just stay within what we do and (trust) the progressions. And then just let your personality show on the football field.”

From day one, Bears coaches have loved your mental toughness and resolve. They have seen the way you have moved past bad decisions, poor throws and rocky practices. You have an Etch a Sketch’s ability to start fresh. Just shake and clear.

Thus it was no surprise that you followed those three consecutive three-and-outs in the second quarter Saturday with that methodical field-goal drive. And it was equally heartening that your next drive, immediately after halftime, was a masterpiece.

On the first play, you rolled right on a play-action naked bootleg, showed poise and decisiveness, manipulated Dolphins linebacker Shaquem Griffin with your eyes and feet, then drilled an off-script, 17-yard completion to Ridley.

Sure, your coaches later reminded you that you might have had James open earlier in the play. But they love the way your instincts kicked in, the way you stressed the defense and basically turned Griffin into a fifth-grader trying to play monkey in the middle.

On the next snap, recognizing man coverage and sensing an opportunity to take a shot up the left sideline, you pulled the trigger and opened the door for Adams to haul in a contested 25-yard catch.

It was a fearless throw but a calculated risk.

“Gave him a chance,” you tell reporters after the game.

A few minutes later, on third-and-9 from the Dolphins 39, you connected with Adams again, this time with an improvised rollout, a full sense of control and the savvy to bait cornerback Javaris Davis into making a decision. Should he stick with Adams and let you escape or come charging forward and open up the pass?

Davis did the latter. You dropped off a touch pass.

Nine-yard gain. Move the chains.

As Nagy rewatches that play multiple times with a reporter the next day, he admits it’s the kind of magic that will aid his sleep habits in the years to come.

“That’s 2-on-1, fast-break basketball,” he says. “And it’s just so very natural.”

Think about it. Your predecessor, Mitch Trubisky, too frequently failed to make such plays. So often, when Trubisky tried to pull a rabbit out of his hat, he wound up dropping the hat.

So many Bears quarterbacks have lacked that sleight of hand. Too often, a third-and-9 with a play design that didn’t work would have been a drive-killer. The Bears would have punted. The agitation on the sideline and in the stands would have been palpable.

Instead, with a natural ability to create, you converted and soon after turned that possession into a touchdown.

And your 8-yard scoring run three snaps later? As smooth as a waxed Porsche.

On that busted play, after James stumbled on his corner route, you didn’t panic. You just slipped away from trouble in the pocket, then rocketed from the 18 across the goal line.

Nagy thinks back more than a decade to his time as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had the privilege of witnessing Michael Vick’s speed on a regular basis. He won’t go so far as to say you’re faster than Vick. But honestly, it’s not that far off.

“A lot of quarterbacks have traits that make them special. But that speed Justin has? It’s different,” Nagy says. “You recognize what he has.”

What you have is elite speed. Plus composure. Plus a strong arm. Plus vision.

You also have notable accuracy to all three levels of the field, an impressive feel for the game and a track record of making big plays.

After your first preseason game ends, you tell reporters that the speed of the game was slower than you were anticipating. That’s a good sign.

First-game jitters?

“Surprisingly no,” you insist. “I was as calm as can be.”

‘Man, that was fun’

It’s not lost on anyone at Halas Hall that you created an electricity with the plays you made against the Dolphins, with the energy elevating across an entire stadium.

“We love the energy. We loved how that went,” Nagy says. “Man, that was fun.”

Still, everyone understands that a preseason opener is one small step in your journey that has to be properly contextualized. This was an exhibition, after all, against the defensive reserves of an opponent that spent no time concocting ways to keep you in the pocket.

Most of the pressures the Dolphins brought were far from complex. They did very little to confuse you with disguised coverages.

Much more complex challenges await. The degree of difficulty of regular-season games against established NFL starters will be high. Whenever that time comes.

So what’s next? If the groin strain that kept you out of much of practice Wednesday calms down, Bears coaches hope to give you a lot more work Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Their trust in you is growing. Quickly.

Nagy knows that to some outsiders you might seem quiet or ultraserious at times. But in a competitive environment, he has come to love that ebullient smile you flash. It’s full of eagerness and self-belief and trust in your preparation. It’s becoming an undeniable sign of readiness.

“He just has a way of getting into that moment,” Nagy says, “and he just goes to a different place. That is DNA.”

The Bears have no intent of impeding your emergence, nor do they have any desire to quell Chicago’s excitement. They simply want to bring you along practically, without feeling any need to rush.

They want you to stay in lockstep with the big-picture plan while pushing yourself every day to continue your ascension.

Nagy is thrilled to offer his insight into your continuing growth.

“He’s locked in, man,” he says. “It’s pretty cool.”