Fantasy football mock draft: It’s all about making adjustments with a 17-game NFL season — such as where to pick James Robinson with Travis Etienne’s injury

Whenever I have a fantasy football draft, I never forget the year Bradley Piper’s team wiped the floor with mine.

Brad’s a friend, a former coworker and one-time fantasy football rival when he played in my main league, Survivor. We have a unique scoring system and play three opponents per week. Division rivals, as Brad and I were, play six times a season.

Six opportunities for utter humiliation.

That season Brad had the New England Patriots stack of Tom Brady and Randy Moss, and Terrell Owens during his best season with the Dallas Cowboys. Brad mowed through most of the league to a 30-8-2 record, and no one else came close.

But in Week 15, the second round of the fantasy playoffs, Brady-to-Moss was a no-show during a 20-10 win over the New York Jets. T.O. had a touchdown, but that was the bulk of Brad’s production in a 32-10 fantasy loss.

You might think I took delight in Brad’s upset, and the answer would be yes. That’s how we roll.

I’ve had my own share of powerhouse teams that failed to show up during the fantasy playoffs.

I see two lessons: Don’t get lulled by your best players’ stats — you have to keep looking to improve your team through trades and the waiver wire. Secondly, keep an eye on the last two weeks of your fantasy playoffs. It can help you decide between two late-round players that match up equally on paper.

For example, did you know Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool scored in all three matchups against the Cleveland Browns (his 2021 Week 17 opponent) last season, including twice in a playoff game?

Or that Alvin Kamara has scored in almost every game during Weeks 15 and 16, one exception being when he was inactive in 2018, and the other during his rookie season?

Or that Lambeau Field can be a tough place for opposing offenses to get on track, especially in December?

Or that, regardless of record, the Jets usually will draw the hated Patriots into a dogfight — just like in ‘07?

With a new 17-game, 18-week schedule, you have to make necessary adjustments, but knowing a team’s tendencies, personnel and late-season schedules can help tilt you toward a certain player when you have tough calls to make during your draft.

Here’s a 10-round mock draft based on half-point PPR scoring.

Round 1

— 1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: It’s fair to be concerned about his durability after he played just three games last season, but injuries can happen to anyone. And McCaffrey has little competition for touches beyond Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore.

— 2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: Cook, who averaged 111 rushing yards last season, hopes to play all 17 games, and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is keen to keep him fresh. “Our strength staff (is) monitoring their workload in practice every day with the GPS tracker, so we’re aware of his touches,” Kubiak said via Vikings.com.

— 3. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: He has had at least 1,700 yards from scrimmage and at least 17 total touchdowns the last two seasons. He could sacrifice some touches and still be incredibly productive.

— 4. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: With Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as his quarterback options — or Hill as multipurpose offensive weapon, period — a rollercoaster of a season seems unavoidable. But the peaks should outnumber the valleys.

— 5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: Last season turned into a disaster after Dak Prescott injured his ankle, but Prescott’s back and Elliott is about 10 pounds slimmer (down to 218) — not counting the 50-pound chip on his shoulder.

— 6. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: I get the knock for the lack of targets, but he had more than 1,200 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games last year. He is the engine that drives the Browns.

— 7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: Taylor drops just a notch with worrisome injuries to quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly, as well as the presence of Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines. But if Wentz and the linemen continue to rehab ahead of schedule, I could be persuaded to flip Chubb and Taylor.

— 8. Davante Adams, WR, Packers: After putting up 21.5 points per game (half-PPR) last season, he’s the unquestioned WR1 of WR1s.

— 9. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: He had a little lighter bottom line with two fewer games in 2020, but 11 total touchdowns and about 1,400 scrimmage yards was nothing to sneeze at. Jones is a reliable plug-and-play back, though A.J. Dillon might creep into his production.

— 10. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: Be prepared for a cautious workload at the start of his season — whenever that is. It’s his quarterback, offensive line and risk of reinjury that keeps him from going higher.

Round 2

— 10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: No reason to think Hill takes a step back, but unlike Davante Adams, he has to share top-dog status with Travis Kelce. That doesn’t preclude him from ending up with the best stats among all receivers, however.

— 9. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: I’m less concerned about Kelce turning 32 in October — he’s the LeBron James of tight ends. But if he loses his swag because he shaved his beard and turned himself into Christian Bale as young Dick Cheney in “Vice,” there will be rioting.

— 8. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers: Coach Mike Tomlin has gushed about Harris’ natural feel in traffic, turning trash into treasure. Couple that with his receiving ability, and you have a true RB1 candidate. The power and versatility he has displayed in the preseason only confirm it.

— 7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, a former Saints assistant, plans to turn Ekeler into the West Coast’s answer to Alvin Kamara. But Ekeler never has had more than 132 carries in a season in four years (and just 200-plus touches once), and Joshua Kelley or Larry Rountree III might vulture some goal-line work.

— 6. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team: People are really wringing their hands about J.D. McKissic possibly stealing most of Gibson’s receiving work, just ignoring the fact that Gibson was pretty much 90% receiver in college.

— 5. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals: I don’t know what makes me think Mixon’s going to come out like gangbusters for a full, mostly injury-free season. Law of averages? Wishful thinking? Begging?

— 4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills: He has missed multiple practices with a knee injury, which is concerning given his track record in Minnesota. It’s not enough to pass up on the potential of another 100-catch, 1,500-yard, eight-touchdown campaign, but it’s worth monitoring.

— 3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals: Kyler Murray’s skittering for big runs robs Nuk of some red-zone opportunities (only two TDs inside the red zone last season), but hopefully Murray’s maturation involves more quality looks for his top target.

— 2. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: I don’t buy the narrative that Dobbins will be passed over in the passing game. I trust coach John Harbaugh when he says he wants to throw more to the running backs, and “J.K., obviously, is going to be a focal point in that.”

— 1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs: It’s risky passing up top-tier talents such as Justin Jefferson and Darren Waller for CEH, but he’s one of just a few remaining backs with RB1 upside. He’ll run behind an improved offensive line and be more involved in the passing game.

Round 3

— 1. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons: He accounted for a league-leading 39.9% of his team’s air yards, according to NextGenStats.com — and that was with Julio Jones as a teammate.

— 2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: He had no preseason last year and put up 1,400 yards as a rookie. Hoo boy.

— 3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Normally you could wait a little longer on a quarterback, but it’s not just Mahomes — it’s Mahomes with a revamped offensive line.

— 4. David Montgomery, RB, Bears: Montogmery was third in broken tackles (29) behind Henry and Cook, according to pro-football-reference.com. He could really take off if Justin Fields takes over and opens up the offense.

— 5. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks: Metcalf went from 58 catches in 2019 to 83 last year. With the quick-hit, fast-paced passing game new coordinator Shane Waldron is implementing, he easily could top 100.

— 6. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders: Waller had the highest share of his team’s air yards (26.3%) by a tight end, edging out the Ravens’ Mark Andrews. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said via SI.com, “I’ve never been around a guy that is that unselfish, that talented and that versatile and that complete. We’ve got to continue to build around him.”

— 7. A.J. Brown, WR, Titans: Brown finished fifth in fantasy points per game (14.8 half-point PPR) among wide receivers last season, according to FantasyData.com. The favorable coverages he’ll face with Julio Jones on the other side should balance out with the few targets he’ll give up to Jones.

— 8. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team: Ryan Fitzpatrick represents a big-time upgrade at quarterback and the versatile Curtis Samuel will help draw coverage.

— 9. Allen Robinson, WR, Bears: Last season he managed to top 100 catches and 1,200 yards with a traveling circus at quarterback. If he gets competent QB play, he might see double-digit touchdowns for the first time since 2015 (14).

— 10. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: The Raiders retooled the offensive line and brought in Kenyan Drake to share the workload. “You don’t have to kill Josh. He can be fresh every snap,” quarterback Derek Carr said.

Round 4

— 10. George Kittle, TE, 49ers: You like the idea of Kittle on paper — just two seasons ago he led all tight ends with 1,377 receiving yards. But there are several variables to worry about — his physical style and risk of injury, many mouths to feed on offense, a possible transition at quarterback, etc. On the other hand, his improved route running has been the talk of camp.

— 9. Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could benefit Carson, mixing up schemes while simplifying things for the running backs. “I like that they’re running the ball from under the center,” former Seahawks offensive lineman Ray Roberts said on Seattle’s KIRO-AM 710. “Chris Carson can get really downhill a lot faster, a lot harder.”

— 8. Josh Allen, QB, Bills: Allen torched his own defense with a 15-for-15 completion streak at a recent practice. Just serving notice that he hasn’t lost his touch, gets a new receiver in Emmanuel Sanders and remains his team’s biggest running threat.

— 7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys: You could debate whether to take Lamb or Amari Cooper first, but if you have your heart set on Lamb, you may have to take him a bit early. He’s going 15 spots ahead of Cooper in average draft position (ADP), according to FantasyData.com.

— 6. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers: Allen said coordinator Joe Lombardi’s offense is a West Coast throwback to what Ken Whisenhunt ran with Philip Rivers. “Just a step up where I’m allowed to play free and play my game,” Allen said via OCRegister.com.

— 5. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: Murray’s jitterbug skills as a rusher give him a great fantasy floor, but his potential as a passer and expanded supporting cast (Rondale Moore, A.J. Green) could make for an explosive year.

— 4. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: Here’s where the draft gets tricky. Evans has a ton of competition for touches and doesn’t have the best injury track record, but he’s a touchdown machine with Tom Brady on the other end of his passes.

— 3. D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions: It’s easy to get excited about a pass-catching running back who’s the focus of an Anthony Lynn offense. Just temper your enthusiasm with the concerns that go with Swift: his durability, Jamaal Williams sharing carries, and, well, the fact he’s in an Anthony Lynn offense. A groin injury puts Swift’s readiness for Week 1 in question.

— 2. Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: He’s going to eat up a lot of targets, he just never has been a big touchdown producer.

— 1. Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams: He was remarkably efficient in a limited role last season, producing 783 scrimmage yards and six scores on 154 touches. But his durability is a concern (he already hurt this thumb) and the Rams traded with the Patriots to get Sony Michel, hedging their bets with Henderson, be sure to handcuff Henderson with either Michel or Xavier Jones.

Round 5

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: It’s not an encouraging sign that four of Jackson’s receivers have been banged up, particularly Rashod Bateman, but Jackson typically finds a way.

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: The upside for Prescott — if he can stay healthy — is incredible. Several of his pass catchers are positioned to hit their prime. But keep an eye on the status of his shoulder sprain right up to your draft.

3. Robert Woods, WR, Rams: If you think you’ve seen the best of Woods, just consider his quarterbacks list includes Jared Goff, Tyrod Taylor and EJ Manuel. He never has played with a QB the caliber of Matthew Stafford.

4. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks: The “let Russ cook” campaign had a disappointing second half but a more balanced, up-tempo offense could make Wilson more reliable week to week. He’ll also have more control: “I can call everything at the line.”

5. D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers: He led the Panthers in yards per reception (18.1) — not Robby Anderson — and touchdown catches (four). Curtis Samuel’s departure should benefit them both.

6. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings: On a team with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, Thielen ate up a ridiculous share of red-zone targets (33.8% and 13 TDs inside the 20, according to nflsavant.com). Expect some regression, but he still is a mid-round grab in any league with a PPR component.

7. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: Andrews finished fourth and fifth among tight ends in fantasy points (half-PPR) over 2019 and ‘20, respectively.

8. James Robinson, RB, Jaguars: Rookie Travis Etienne will miss the season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury during Monday’s preseason loss to the Saints. Robinson presumably becomes the top dog, but it became apparent that his style wasn’t Meyer’s preference when the Jaguars drafted Etienne, who was seen as more explosive. However, Robinson surprised everyone last season when he notched 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Robinson will share the workload with Carlos Hyde and can go back to being a workhorse, pass protector and check-down option as Trevor Lawrence works through his likely rookie struggles.

9. Julio Jones, WR, Titans: If he’s still got it, he could be a great edge as a WR2 in your lineup.

10. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers: Godwin has plenty of competition, but since when hasn’t a slot receiver prospered with Tom Brady?

Round 6

— 10. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: This could be the last hoorah for Rodgers in green and gold. The Packers brought back Randall Cobb, who’ll join Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers in Rodgers’ upgraded cast of pass catchers.

— 9. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers: Herbert won’t catch any defensive coordinators by surprise this season, but he also has some added weapons in Jared Cook and a healthy Austin Ekeler.

— 8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions: The Lions have focused on building chemistry between Jared Goff and Hockenson. He was fifth among tight ends in targets last season, and he easily could top the charts this season. The Lion’s top receivers (Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman) don’t inspire confidence.

— 7. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers: Conventional wisdom says Brady will regress from 4,633 yards and 40 touchdown passes, but conventional wisdom can kick rocks. Brady arguably has the deepest group of pass catchers and the fourth easiest schedule, and comes from Bill Belichick’s school of kicking a team when it’s down.

— 6. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: I’ve never been as big on Sanders as others have been and perhaps never will be. But RB1s don’t grow on trees — especially ones who can catch. Now if only he could start more than 11 games.

— 5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams: Kupp said he wants to be used as more than a slot receiver, but even if he’s relegated to just that role, he’s pretty darn good at it.

— 4. Mike Davis, RB, Falcons: What’s sexy about Mike Davis’ game? Volume.

— 3. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo has shown a great rapport with Aiyuk in camp, but Kyle Shanahan seems intent on letting Offensive-Flavor-of-the-Week grab all the glory. On some weeks, however, Aiyuk’s talent will just win out.

— 2. Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants: The opportunity is served on a platter for Golladay, but his old injury bugaboo already has reared its head (this time a hamstring).

— 1. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks: Lockett had just five games with double-digit fantasy points last season and 11 games under 10 points. Chalk it up to an aberration.

Round 7

— 1. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons: Pitts likely won’t last this long in your league, but exercise prudence and patience with the rookie. He experienced some growing pains against Dolphins safety Eric Rowe during joint practices. That’s the flip side of moments when he wins battles on athleticism.

— 2. Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins: Malcolm Brown’s presence is a nuisance, and Salvon Ahmed looms as a threat, but Gaskin’s versatility and explosiveness should help blunt their impact. COVID-19 and a stint on injured reserve disrupted Gaskin’s season, but he had five total scores in the six games he played since Week 5.

— 3. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns: Hunt is designated as the third-down back and pass-catching specialist, but running backs coach Stump Mitchell sees Hunt playing in all situations as to not overuse Chubb, who missed four games last season.

— 4. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers: Even with two other quality receivers, he stands out as a potential Antonio Brown 2.0. Just cool it with the drops this season.

— 5. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos: Melvin Gordon’s not going anywhere, but it feels as if it’s only a matter of time before Williams takes over. Williams looked powerful breaking tackles on a would-be touchdown against the Vikings that was negated by Jerry Jeudy’s holding penalty.

— 6. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Yes, he’s talented, but I really believe he’s being drafted too high. The potential for rookie struggles (he has had some drops after being away from football for a year) coupled with a crowded receiving corps and Joe Burrow’s sluggish comeback campaign should prompt sobered expectations.

— 7. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals: He’s my breakout candidate of the year — I like him that much. And you probably don’t have to reach up in the draft to get him.

— 8. Damien Harris, RB, Patriots: He has a lot of backfield competition, but you could say that about a few backs in this range.

— 9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns: He has the talent but has been a talented decoy — just eight touchdowns over two seasons with the Browns. He’s working his way back from ACL surgery, but is he worth the risk? He has had an unsettling variety of injuries, including an ankle fracture and bruised quadriceps.

— 10. Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals: Regardless of James Conner’s role, a full workload was never in the cards for the smallish Edmonds. “James is obviously a bigger back and Chase when he had an opportunity did some great things,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said via the team website. “We want to make sure we are calling plays both those guys are comfortable with when they are in and kind of tailor them.”

Round 8

— 10. Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers: There’s little indication Claypool will leapfrog JuJu Smith-Schuster in targets (Claypool was third last season), but his size and red-zone capabilities foster faith.

— 9. Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers: Mostert’s home-run hitting ability makes him an attractive mid-round running back, but think about trading him early before he gets mired in a running-back carousel (Trey Sermon, Wayne Gallman, Elijah Mitchell — even Jeff Wilson Jr. whenever he comes back).

— 8. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos: Jeudy has impressed in camp. “The way he’s in and out of breaks, he can’t have any ACLs or knees,” newly-named starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater quipped, according to MileHighSports.com.

— 7. Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers: I’d like him a lot more if I knew for certain he’d be getting the primary workload in the second half of the schedule. But Kyle Shanahan wants to play around and be West Coast Belichick.

— 6. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans: Forgive a slow start, if it plays out that way. Tannehill has to adjust to newcomer Julio Jones and new offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

— 5. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: Sutton is working to regain his form after missing all but one game last season with a torn ACL. The pecking order with Jeudy has yet to be settled — provided Sutton’s fully healthy.

— 4. Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Fant has been a favorite target in camp, and he credits tips he learned at “Tight End University” from Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller and others. “I learned a lot about the routes that they run, about how they transfer over into what I’m doing. We do a lot of similar things,” he said.

— 3. Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers: Tight ends coach Justin Outten admired Tonyan’s offseason work with his playbook: “He’s not reached his ceiling yet, in my opinion.”

— 2. Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers: Whew. It already was a mess with Leonard Fournette, but now Giovani Bernard and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn muddy the picture. But someone has to bite to bullet and draft Jones — the Bucs offense is too potent to ignore, and that includes the running game.

— 1. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: Smith-Schuster had a career-high nine touchdowns last season yet it was considered a “down” year for him. It probably had more to do with negative reaction to his focus on social media as well as his career-low 6.5 yards per target, according to football-reference.com. The latter should be blamed, at least partially, on Ben Roethlisberger tiring out his arm during rehab from elbow surgery. Reports are he’s showing more zip this season.

Round 9

— 1. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens: Few running backs can serve as a flex play as well as a handcuff to the lead back. Last season, Edwards led with a 51.7% rush percentage over expected and third behind Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins in rush yards over expected (1.14), according to Next Gen Stats.

— 2. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles: Whether or not the Eagles are stuck with Zach Ertz’s $12.7 million cap hit, Goedert is the leading man at tight end. He might even challenge Devonta Smith for top target.

— 3. James Conner, RB, Cardinals: Kenyan Drake turned a timeshare with Chase Edmonds into 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 scores. That kind of production isn’t guaranteed for Conner but he has shown a nose for the end zone when healthy.

— 4. Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers: He had career highs in receptions (95) and yards (1,096) last season, but gets an upgrade at quarterback in Sam Darnold.

— 5. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team: Washington thought enough of his upside to commit to a three-year extension.

— 6. Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos: Gordon likely opens the season as the starter. It’s hard to envision him holding onto the job ahead of rookie Javonte Williams, but it’s notable Gordon topped 1,100 scrimmage yards and totaled 10 touchdowns with Phillip Lindsay taking a chunk of his touches last year.

— 7. Michael Carter, RB, Jets: Reports indicate Tevin Coleman is ahead of Carter in the running back committee, and my question is why? The point may be moot: Coleman has played 16 games only once in six seasons.

— 8. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints: You could spend the pick and hope he gets healthy in October and reclaims his role as a target monster, or you could wait two or three rounds and take a flier on Marquez Callaway, who’s rocketing up the charts.

— 9. Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers: Once upon a time, Fournette was a second-round fantasy pick. But it’s hard to imagine a more crowded offense than the Bucs. Still, an injury or the hot hand could vault him over Ronald Jones II.

— 10. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team: He had a career-high 77 catches last season as a WR3 in Carolina. Now he elevates to WR2 with a better quarterback in Washington.

Round 10

— 10. Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions: Williams may be in line for a bigger role than initially believed. He and D’Andre Swift certainly will be used in what looks to be a run-heavy offense, but there may be some Sundays when Williams looks more like the RB1.

— 9. Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans: I don’t have a lot of faith in Cooks as a lead receiver, and even less in Tyrod Taylor as a passer, but here Cook and I are. In the 10th round. Staring at each other. Uncomfortably.

— 8. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals: On paper, he’s a WR3, but he’s a threat from long-range and in the red zone.

— 7. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers: He led the league in yards after catch per reception (12.3) last year, according to NextGenStats.com.

— 6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: He could be the Krispy Kreme dozen of empty-calorie stats. Oh, wait, this is Philly. Better make that TastyKake peanut butter Kandy Kakes.

— 5. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills: From what we’ve seen in preseason, the Bills have done nothing to settle last season’s timeshare with Zach Moss, which was dissatisfying to everyone in fantasy. Singletary looked good in preseason action, and with Moss (hamstring) it always feels as if the next injury is around the corner. Meanwhile, Josh Allen stunts both backs’ potential.

— 4. D.J. Chark, WR, Jaguars: He’s on the mend from a broken finger and comes off a disappointing 2020, but he packed on 10 pounds of muscle, according to reports, and could surprise us all.

— 3. Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers: Take Bruce Arians’ words with a grain of salt, like you would with all training camp coach-speak, but he said via TampaBay.com, “(Brown’s) playing at a speed I saw four or five years ago.” Brown had offseason knee surgery and a full offseason with the Bucs system, so he could feast on single coverages on those occasions Tom Brady looks his way.

— 2. Will Fuller V, WR, Dolphins: We’ve all seen how dynamic Fuller can be when healthy, but the operative word is “healthy.” Couldn’t blame you if instead you targeted Jaylen Waddle, his high-flying rookie teammate, in a later round.

— 1. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: If you believe the Cowboys, Gallup won’t be relegated to go routes. Gallup was on fire in December (four touchdowns and a 100-yard game).

Here’s a breakdown of the teams:

— Team 1: QB Lamar Jackson; RBs Christian McCaffrey, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrell Henderson, Gus Edwards; WRs Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Gallup; TE Kyle Pitts

— Team 2: QB Dak Prescott; RBs Dalvin Cook, J.K. Dobbins, Myles Gaskin, Ronald Jones II; WRs Justin Jefferson, Amari Cooper, Tyler Lockett, Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller V; TE Dallas Goedert

— Team 3: QB Patrick Mahomes; RBs Derrick Henry, RB D’Andre Swift, Kareem Hunt, James Conner; WRs DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Woods, Brandon Aiyuk, Antonio Brown; TE Robert Tonyan

— Team 4: QB Russell Wilson; RBs Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Mike Davis; WRs Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Diontae Johnson, Robby Anderson, D.J. Chark; TE Noah Fant

— Team 5: QB Kyler Murray; RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon, Javonte Williams, Devin Singletary; WRs DK Metcalf, D.J. Moore, Cooper Kupp, Courtland Sutton; TE Logan Thomas

— Team 6: QBs Ryan Tannehill, Jalen Hurts; RBs Nick Chubb, Antonio Gibson, Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon; WRs Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Ja’Marr Chase; TE Darren Waller

— Team 7: QB Tom Brady; RBs Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, James Robinson, Michael Carter, Trey Sermon; WRs A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel; TE Mark Andrews

— Team 8: QB Josh Allen; RBs Najee Harris, James Robinson, Damien Harris, Raheem Mostert; WRs Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, Michael Thomas, Tyler Boyd; TE T.J. Hockenson

— Team 9: QB Justin Herbert; RBs Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, Leonard Fournette; WRs Allen Robinson, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks; TE Travis Kelce

— Team 10: QB Aaron Rodgers; RBs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Chase Edmonds, Jamaal Williams; WRs Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Chase Claypool, Curtis Samuel; TE George Kittle