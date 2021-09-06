Ravens TE Mark Andrews agrees to four-year contract extension worth reported $56 million

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has agreed to a contract extension, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed, worth a reported $56 million over four years.

Andrews, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He had 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season and has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in three years in Baltimore.

Since 1970, the start of the NFL’s modern era, only 16 other tight ends have recorded 2,000 receiving yards over their first three seasons, according to Pro Football Reference, including stars like Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, all of whom played in more pass-heavy offenses.

With Andrews’ deal done, the Ravens will continue to work on a deal for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s under contract through 2022.