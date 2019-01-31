Fan asks Chiefs for two seats after Arrowhead renovation that hold a special memory

Fans who sit in the upper section of Arrowhead Stadium will see something new this fall:

Cupholders.

The Chiefs are planning a $10 million upgrade to Arrowhead Stadium and will replace the seats as part of the project. And one fan is hoping the team won’t just toss the old seats.

Kayla Ross, a student at Missouri State, wrote the Chiefs in hopes of getting a pair of those old seats. But not just any two.

As season-ticket holders, Ross’ family has had the same two seats (Section 332, Row 1, Seats 11 and 12) since 1991, even though the family has lived in five states in that time: Missouri, Iowa, Texas, Illinois and Georgia.

Ross, 21, wants to put the seats (or the plaque numbers if the seats are unavailable) in her family’s home in Lee’s Summit as a way to remember her father, Dan, who died in 2010.

“Every single basement that we moved to was (and is) dedicated solely to the Kansas City Chiefs, completely decked out in Chiefs memorabilia,” Ross wrote in an email to the Chiefs that she shared on Twitter. “They have not only watched them play at arrowhead but at six other stadiums as well. After my dad’s death, the Kansas City Chiefs were not just a team to us anymore, but a reminder of my dad’s huge smile, loud knee slapping laugh, and crazy loyal passion. My mom has been able to keep the seats that my dad sat in at every game, making it our 27th season of being in those seats.”

She shared the letter in on Twitter:

Here is the entire letter Ross wrote to the Chiefs:

