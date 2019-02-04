Tony Gonzalez records message for Chiefs fans after saying Falcons ‘made my career’

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez ruffled some feathers in Kansas City on Saturday after he was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gonzalez was interviewed by an Atlanta television station and talked about how important the Falcons were to his career.

Here’s a brief history of his time in the NFL.

The Chiefs drafted Gonzalez with the 13th overall pick of the 1997 draft and he played in 190 games over 12 seasons in Kansas City. He was a five-time All-Pro player with the Chiefs and he caught 916 passes for 10,940 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Gonzalez was traded to Atlanta before the 2009 season and played five seasons there. In 80 games for the Falcons, Gonzalez had 409 receptions for 4,187 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Atlanta was 1-3 in postseason games in which Gonzalez played, and he was 0-3 with the Chiefs.

Gonzalez told the TV station Saturday: “The Falcons, honestly, it made my career to come here. It really did. Nothing against Kansas City, I was there 12 years, but only three playoff games. But when I got to Atlanta, it’s like all of a sudden you’re part of this winning organization...”

New NFL Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez:



“The Falcons.. honestly.. made my career....” pic.twitter.com/5w7TFLRmVE — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 3, 2019

That rankled some Chiefs fans, and here is a small sample of what was said on Twitter:

Yeah, I'm done with @TonyGonzalez88. Defended that dude for years. Screw that though. What a joke this is. — Bill Vaughn (@bvaughnMO) February 3, 2019

Tony G is dead to me. #ChiefsKingdom — MIZterKC (@justadadinKC) February 3, 2019

Winning organization? The Falcons have one of the worst winning percentages in NFL. Grew up loving this guy and was devastated when they traded him but for some reason, he continues to crap on the team that made him what he is today. — Ian Sneller (@isneller) February 3, 2019

Tony should take a lesson from @Willie_Roaf in how to treat both of his NFL cities. KC knows Willie is an all time Saint but he still honors the few years he played for Chiefs Kingdom. — Blake Halpern (@BlakeHalpern) February 3, 2019

On Sunday, Gonzalez recorded a video message for Chiefs fans and said the Atlanta interview was meant just for Falcons fans.

Here is part of what he said: “Kansas City Chief fans, I just want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The 12 years I spent there were fantastic. I always tell people I became a man, obviously, on the field but off the field as well out in Kansas City. The fan support I had out there was second to none. It’s diehards.”