If Chiefs keep their first-round pick in the NFL Draft, here’s where they’ll select

The first-round order of the NFL Draft is official. The Chiefs will select No. 29 in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville.

Draft order is based on record — the better the finish, the lower the draft position. As teams that lost in conference championship games, the Chiefs and New Orleans Saints pick ahead of only the Super Bowl participants, the L.A. Rams and New England Patriots. The Saints have already traded their pick to the Green Bay Packers.

Trades have taken the Chiefs out of the first round in two of the previous three years. The only first-round selection the Chiefs have made since 2015 is quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and they traded up from No. 27 to No. 10 to get him.

They have four draft spots in the first three rounds this spring, including two in the second.

This year’s NFL Draft begins on April 25, with the first round, continues the next day, with the second and third rounds, and concludes on April 27 — rounds 4-7.

The Oakland Raiders have three first-round picks. Arizona picks first overall.

If there isn’t a trade, it will be the first time the Chiefs have drafted at No. 29. They’ve selected 29th or later just one other time in their history, selecting Trezelle Jenkins 31st in 1995.

Here’s the full NFL Draft order:

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Bucs

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Bills

10. Broncos

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans

20. Steelers

21. Seahawks

22. Ravens

23. Texans

24. Raiders (from Bears)

25. Eagles

26. Colts

27. Raiders (from Cowboys)

28. Chargers

29. Chiefs

30. Packers (from Saints)

31. Rams

32. Patriots