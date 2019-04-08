Chiefs

Chiefs reportedly agree to a deal with linebacker with ties to the AFC West

The Chiefs added to their linebacker depth on Monday with the signing of Jeremiah Attaochu, who has found success in the past against Kansas City.

Attaochu’s agency, SportsTrust Advisers, tweeted the news that he was joining the Chiefs.

The Chargers picked the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Attaochu in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Georgia Tech. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie and had his best season in 2015 when he recorded six sacks, 52 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games.

In 2016, Attaochu suffered a broken foot and played in just eight games. The following season, hamstring injuries and the production of other players limited him to four games.

Attaochu, who is a native of Nigeria and moved to the United States as an 8-year-old, signed with the 49ers last offseason, but he was cut in training camp and landed with the Jets.

In 11 games with New York, Attaochu had a forced fumble and two sacks, including this one:

Attaochu, 26, has played his best against the Chiefs. In four career games, he has 2 1/2 sacks with 14 tackles, and both are his best against any opponent.

