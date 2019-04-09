Hy-Vee announces it has ‘exclusive partnership’ with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be making a detour on his way back to Kansas City after watching Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Mahomes will stop in Des Moines where he will be the headline speaker at Hy-Vee’s “Exercising Your Character” event on Tuesday morning. This is an annual event, Hy-Vee said in a news release, “for more than 10,000 4th and 5th graders in Iowa that focuses on character building, physical activity and leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Hy-Vee is a grocery store chain with 20 locations in the Kansas City area.

Mahomes will be joined at Tuesday’s event by Tyler Smith, who was an “American Ninja Warrior” contestant, “MasterChef Junior” contestant Ariana Feygin, and Jesse LeBeau, who was on “This Just In” on Pop TV.

Hy-Vee said in a news release that it will reveal details of its “exclusive partnership” with Mahomes.

The Des Moines Register said Hy-Vee has had previous partnership deals with Oprah Winfrey and Mark Wahlberg.

On Monday, Mahomes announced an endorsement deal with Essentia water.

This story will be updated when details of Mahomes’ work with Hy-Vee is announced.