CBS Sports writer thinks Patrick Mahomes is candidate to be a fantasy football bust

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes in 2018 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.

It may seem a tad early to be talking fantasy football, because the NFL Draft is still weeks away and teams haven’t even started off-season practices.

Still, CBS Sports fantasy writer Jamey Eisenberg compiled a list of potential busts this fall. At the top of the list: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Eisenberg doesn’t think Mahomes will be terrible but does believe Mahomes will have a difficult time replicating last year’s numbers.

Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first full season as the Chiefs starter and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Here is part of what Eisenberg wrote about Mahomes: “He is one of 11 quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 5,000 passing yards and one of three quarterbacks with at least 50 passing touchdowns. ... But of the previous nine times a quarterback passed for 5,000 yards, the average decline in yards for the following season was 474 — and every one of them got worse. Drew Brees, who passed for more than 5,000 yards five times, is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 5,000 yards in consecutive seasons when he reached the mark for three years in a row (2011-13). And of the two other quarterbacks with at least 50 touchdowns, Peyton Manning went from 55 touchdowns in 2013 to 39 in 2014. And Tom Brady went from 50 touchdowns in 2007 to 28 touchdowns in 2009 (he tore his ACL in Week 1 in 2008).”

