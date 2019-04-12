Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019

Chiefs introduces new defensive back Tyrann Mathieu

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract. By
Up Next
Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract. By

Most Chiefs fans likely would be happy if the team’s defense was merely average in 2019.

A porous defense that was ranked 31st in the NFL failed numerous times to a stop the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game, likely costing the Chiefs a shot at making the Super Bowl.

The offense was the best in the NFL, of course, but no one expects the defense to match that level, right?

Well, new Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu does.

After a fan on Twitter asked what to expect from the defense this fall, Mathieu responded with a message that got Chiefs Kingdom fired up:

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans said in response:

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Walter White dies

Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Walter White dies

Walter White, who spent five years as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 67. White was the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Award winner in 1975, which goes to the team’s top first-year player

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CHIEFS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service