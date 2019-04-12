Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019

Chiefs introduces new defensive back Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Most Chiefs fans likely would be happy if the team’s defense was merely average in 2019.

A porous defense that was ranked 31st in the NFL failed numerous times to a stop the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game, likely costing the Chiefs a shot at making the Super Bowl.

The offense was the best in the NFL, of course, but no one expects the defense to match that level, right?

Well, new Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu does.

After a fan on Twitter asked what to expect from the defense this fall, Mathieu responded with a message that got Chiefs Kingdom fired up:

Lotta work to put in, but we will play with energy, attitude & we won’t accept being the lil brother to a high powered offense. https://t.co/wrSKBxAx0c — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 12, 2019

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans said in response:

your attitude is infectious...seriously can't wait to see you out there in Arrowhead — Paul D.(o/u 10.5 wins) (@PDeSanChief) April 12, 2019

Just what this defense needs -- attitude. — Marvin (@Blenny90) April 12, 2019

"We wont accept being the lil brother to a high powered offenese" OKAYY IM HYPE — Rocket Armed Zeus (@UTMello) April 12, 2019

Love it bro! — OnlyHereForTheChiefs (@nslayhome) April 12, 2019

The best response ever!! So excited you're a part of the team... your positive attitude is infectious! I can't wait for the season to start!! Love my Chiefs!! — Nicole J (@NicoleJ11320490) April 12, 2019