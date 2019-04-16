Chiefs
New SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs & Sporting Kansas City talk with Blair Kerkhoff
In the latest episode of SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s sports podcast, Blair Kerkhoff chats with Vahe Gregorian about the Chiefs. Also, Sam McDowell stops by to talk about Sporting KC and the team’s recent match against the Red Bulls.
