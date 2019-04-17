Chiefs
Chiefs schedule unveiled: home opener slated for Week 3 vs. Ravens
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl
Ring the bell, sound the alarms, shout it from the rooftops: the NFL regular-season schedule is out.
As it stands now, the Chiefs will be in the prime-time spotlight plenty, with at least three Sunday Night Football games, one Monday night game and one Thursday night game.
The Chiefs will open in Jacksonville and then travel to Oakland before returning to Kansas City for a home opener against the Ravens in Week 3.
A couple months later, the Chiefs will close out the regular season with a home game against the Chargers.
We’ll break down the rest of the schedule soon, but Chiefs-Packers, Chiefs at Patriots, Chiefs at Bears and Chiefs-Chargers look like surefire highlights.
Week 1: Sept 8. at Jaguars
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Raiders
Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Ravens
Week 4: Sept. 29 at Lions
Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Colts, Sunday Night Football
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Texans
Week 7: Oct. 17 at Broncos, Thursday Night Football
Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Packers, Sunday Night Football
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Vikings
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Titans
Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Chargers in Mexico City, Monday Night Football
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Raiders
Week 14: Dec. 8 at Patriots
Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Broncos
Week 16: Dec. 22 at Bears, Sunday Night Football
Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Chargers
Check back here for more updates and analysis on the Chiefs’ 2019 schedule.
Comments