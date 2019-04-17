Chiefs schedule unveiled: home opener slated for Week 3 vs. Ravens

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Ring the bell, sound the alarms, shout it from the rooftops: the NFL regular-season schedule is out.

As it stands now, the Chiefs will be in the prime-time spotlight plenty, with at least three Sunday Night Football games, one Monday night game and one Thursday night game.

The Chiefs will open in Jacksonville and then travel to Oakland before returning to Kansas City for a home opener against the Ravens in Week 3.

A couple months later, the Chiefs will close out the regular season with a home game against the Chargers.

We’ll break down the rest of the schedule soon, but Chiefs-Packers, Chiefs at Patriots, Chiefs at Bears and Chiefs-Chargers look like surefire highlights.

Week 1: Sept 8. at Jaguars





Week 2: Sept. 15 at Raiders

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Ravens

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Lions

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Colts, Sunday Night Football

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Texans

Week 7: Oct. 17 at Broncos, Thursday Night Football

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Packers, Sunday Night Football

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Vikings

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Titans

Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Chargers in Mexico City, Monday Night Football

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Raiders

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Patriots

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Broncos

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Bears, Sunday Night Football

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Chargers

Check back here for more updates and analysis on the Chiefs’ 2019 schedule.

