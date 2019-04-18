Chiefs
New SportsBeat KC podcast: Royals/Sox skirmish, Brett Veach’s Chiefs draft plans
Vahe Gregorian joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the Royals/White Sox skirmish from Wednesday. Also, Brooke Pryor chats about Chiefs schedule, the pressure on GM Brett Veach and her recent wedding.
Read the stories we discussed:
Brad Keller fastball that ‘got away’ leads to Royals, White Sox benches clearing
Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0: The reporter vs. the machine
Analyzing the Chiefs’ schedule: Lots of prime-time, and home opener in Week 3 (again)
