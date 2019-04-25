Kendall Fuller wants Chiefs fans to help him find best steakhouse in Kansas City

“We kept him here for awhile” — Chiefs’ Fuller discusses his part in recruiting cornerback Bashaud Breeland Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller talked about having lunch with his former teammate and fellow cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller talked about having lunch with his former teammate and fellow cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

When Kansas City athletes ask fans for restaurant suggestions, it’s usually about barbecue joints.

But Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller enlisted the help of fans to locate KC’s best steakhouse. Fuller doesn’t often tweet, but he wrote that he had downloaded Twitter just to get an answer to that question.

Specifically, Fuller was looking for the best steak in Kansas City.

Fuller apparently like’s J.Gilbert’s, which has a location in Overland Park. I’m not sure where Fuller lives, but he wanted to find a place that was closer to his house.

Here is what he tweeted:

Downloaded my Twitter strictly for this conversation...



What steakhouse in KC has the best steak?



Real Inquiries Only — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) April 23, 2019

If you ask me it’s J. Gilbert’s, but i need to find somewhere closer



Not trying to drive out OP everytime i want some steak — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) April 23, 2019

Fans offered up a number of suggestions. Here are a few of the places that they suggested for Fuller:

801 Chophouse — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) April 23, 2019

Jess & Jim’s in Martin City! No contest!! — Maureen Wiley (@MaureenWiley) April 23, 2019

CAPITAL GRILL — Tim & April Riley (@RileyFarms) April 23, 2019

Eddie V’s has the best filet I’ve ever had — cody ducote (@codyducote) April 23, 2019

The Golden Ox. — Scott Erhart (@SM1Retired) April 23, 2019

Hereford House!!!! — Kenny Ogden jr. (@koho1971) April 23, 2019

715 in Lawrence has some of the best steak I’ve ever had. Golden ox in the bottoms, stock hill, Hereford house, and q39 are all great places to get steak. — Jonesy (@Jonezy680) April 23, 2019

A couple of people gave some Chiefs-specific responses:

From what I’ve seen. Probably @MitchSchwartz71 crib. — droid 58 (@droid58) April 23, 2019

Any grill in the Arrowhead parking lot before a game — Kauffman Crazy (@ChadMahomes) April 23, 2019