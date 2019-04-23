Chiefs add premier pass rusher in Frank Clark via trade with Seattle Seahawks

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

The Chiefs have a premier pass rusher.

Kansas City on Tuesday was finalizing a trade that would send Seattle defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs, a league source told The Star.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will send their first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick and swap third-round picks with Seattle for Clark. In the swap, the Chiefs will get the No. 84 overall pick while Seattle will have the No. 92 pick. Seattle will also get the lower of the Chiefs 2020 second-round picks, one of which was acquired through KC’s trade with the 49ers for Dee Ford.

Clark was franchise-tagged by the Seahawks earlier this year. The Chiefs managed to quickly work out a monster deal with Clark that surpasses the extension given to Dallas’ Demarcus Lawrence. The Chiefs and Clark have agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

Clark was Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2015 draft, and he has 35 career sacks. He’ll go a long way toward replacing Ford and Justin Houston, who the Chiefs traded and released, respectively, earlier this year.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clark had this to say about being acquired by the Chiefs, tweeting the following quote from the defensive lineman:

“I feel like I’m good. I wanted to be somewhere where I’m wanted, where I’m appreciated. I thank God that KC came in & showed that...In life u just want to be shown that you are appreciated sometimes & I feel like this was one of those things.”

Clark doesn’t come without baggage, though. Though he’s stayed out of trouble since arriving in Seattle, Clark pleaded guilty to felony home-invasion charges in 2012 for stealing a MacBook Air laptop from a floormate in his Michigan dorm, and he was involved in a November 2014 domestic violence incident. Clark missed one week of practice and a game as a sophomore for the home invasion arrest and was dismissed from the team following the domestic violence charge two years later.

Clark, then a senior, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and assault after an altercation with his then-girlfriend at a Sandusky, Ohio hotel. He was dismissed from the Michigan football team two days later. Clark’s charges were reduced to fourth-degree persistent disorderly conduct and he completed a 25-week domestic violence course along with paying court costs and fines.

Since then, Clark hasn’t had any known legal issues.