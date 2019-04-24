SportsBeat KC podcast: Discussing the DA’s decision of no charges in Tyreek Hill case

During a news conference Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe explained the reasons his office did not file criminal charges against Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal after an investigation at the couple’s Overland Park home. cochsner@kcstar.com

The Johnson County District Attorney announced Wednesday that there will be no criminal charges for Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill but that does not mean exoneration. Investigative reporter Laura Bauer, Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor, and columnist Vahe Gregorian are in the studio to talk with host Blair Kerkhoff about this breaking news story.

