Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Discussing the DA’s decision of no charges in Tyreek Hill case
The Johnson County District Attorney announced Wednesday that there will be no criminal charges for Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill but that does not mean exoneration. Investigative reporter Laura Bauer, Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor, and columnist Vahe Gregorian are in the studio to talk with host Blair Kerkhoff about this breaking news story.
Read the stories we discussed:
No charges against Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill but JoCo DA says a crime occurred
Sam Mellinger: Criminal investigation involving Tyreek Hill ends with no charges and no satisfaction
