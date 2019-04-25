Raiders bring in championship pedigree with Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell

Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. AP

The newest member of the Raider Nation knows what it takes to be a winner.

Clelin Ferrell was a starter on Clemson teams which won national championships for the 2016 and 2018 season, and was honored with the Ted Hendricks Award, named after the Hall of Fame football player who spent the last nine of his 15 NFL seasons with the Raiders.

Oakland used the No. 4 pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft to select the defensive end out of Clemson.





This is the fifth time in the history of the draft the Raiders have selected fourth overall. The last two times they had this pick, they took offensive players (Alabama receiver Amari Cooper in 2015 and Arkansas running back Darren McFadden in 2008).

In 1998, Oakland took Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson, who became the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and had nine Pro Bowl nods in his 18-year career. The Raiders’ first No. 4 pick came in 1961, when they drafted Joe Rutgens, a defensive tackle from Illinois.

Ferrell followed Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa (49ers) and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), who were the first three picks in the draft.

This is the second time the Raiders have had three first-round picks in the same draft. They used the sixth, ninth and 25th picks in 1988 to select Notre Dame receiver Tim Brown, Tennessee cornerback Terry McDaniel and Illinois defensive lineman Scott Davis.

Clelin Ferrell

Age: 21

Position: Defensive end

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 264 pounds

Drafted: First round, No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders

College: Clemson

Skinny: Ferrell is a two-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference star who helped Clemson win two national championships in three seasons. The three-year starter had 11 1/2 sacks as a senior, a total that’s 1 1/2 less than what the Raiders had as a team last season. He was called by nfl.com a “complete defender and a steady talent” who can help lead a 4-3 unit in the NFL.