Tom Brady: Chiefs fans need not worry about a Madden Curse for Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Is there reason to fear Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be cursed this season?

Shaun Alexander, Donovan McNabb, Daunte Culpepper and Garrison Hearst were among the former NFL players who were injured the year they were featured on the cover of the Madden video game.

Injuries to the athlete on the cover of the game were so frequent that the phrase “Madden Curse” entered the lexicon of NFL fans. So, yeah, there were some who worried about the curse when Mahomes was chosen for the cover of Madden 20 on Thursday.

But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady believes Mahomes has nothing to fear, because he broke the curse by being on the cover of Madden 18 two years ago. Brady stayed healthy most of the season (although he did have a hand injury during the playoffs) and the Patriots went to the Super Bowl.

Brady tweeted this on Thursday:

Nah it’s cool, we broke the curse #gopats — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 25, 2019

Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, who was on the cover of Madden 13, is considered to be the one who broke the curse, but whatever.

Michael Vick, who was playing for the Falcons at the time, broke his fibula after making the cover of the 2004 game. But he sent this message to Mahomes on Twitter: