SportsBeat KC podcast: Breaking down the Chiefs’ draft picks, Lock’s future with Broncos
Host Blair Kerkhoff goes over the Chiefs’ NFL Draft picks with columnist Sam Mellinger and beat writer Brooke Pryor. Also, Mizzou beat writer Alex Schiffer followed Drew Lock to Nashville and shares his thoughts on bringing the draft to Kansas City.
Grading the NFL Draft: Chiefs get high marks for second, third round, UDFAs
Late round draft picks live on the edge
Chiefs pick corner, running back, center on last day of NFL Draft
An Internet star, a Yahtzee game and a big drop: Inside Drew Lock’s NFL Draft week
