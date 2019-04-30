NFL contest will have Chiefs’ Travis Kelce be ‘party wingman’ at a wedding

COMMERCIAL: Travis Kelce is looking for a wedding to crash this summer Do you want Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be in your wedding this summer? Post a picture or video showcasing why Travis Kelce would be the perfect addition to your wedding party by May 3, 2019 for a chance to win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you want Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be in your wedding this summer? Post a picture or video showcasing why Travis Kelce would be the perfect addition to your wedding party by May 3, 2019 for a chance to win.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a splash during the Final Four with his drink of choice. It appeared that Kelce was enjoying a Coors Light while sitting next to Patrick Mahomes, who was rooting for Texas Tech.

If you saw that clip of Kelce downing a beer and thought, “man, I’d love to have him at my wedding,” you’re in luck. The NFL is running a contest as part of its 100th season celebration called “Travis Kelce in Your Wedding Party.” One couple will have the chance to include Kelce in their special day.

“It’s really humbling when I meet fans, because I know we’re all really grateful for the love and support, and Chiefs’ fans are some of the best,” Kelce said in a news release. “So I’m happy to be able to return the favor on a fan’s biggest day, and be the ultimate wedding party wingman. I’m a blast at weddings.”

Here are the rules from the NFL: Fans need to tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest in a tweet or Instagram post and explain why they want Kelce in their wedding, using a photo or video. The wedding must take place this June or July in the United States. “The winner will be selected based on how creatively he/or she conveys why they should win this experience,” the NFL said.

The contest closes Friday at 10:59 p.m.

Here is a commercial of Kelce that aired during the NFL Draft:

Check out this clip from NFL Draft on ABC: Round 1 in Nashville https://t.co/8sONnx9GKA #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) April 30, 2019

Some other perks for the winning couple:

A “NFL100 swag package” that includes a pair of Bose headphones, a gold NFL100 football and an NFL Stadium tote.

Hers and his NFL jerseys, personalized with their names to wear at the wedding (or later).

Here are some of the couples who have already entered:

We cried at this game when we lost against the Patriots, make us cry happy tears by coming to our wedding! (BONUS - Open Bar)!! June 1st here in Kansas City!! @tkelce #NFL100Contest @NFL" https://t.co/gXPsJbRmo7 pic.twitter.com/xjzDKT3r56 — Ryan Carothers (@rcarothers90) April 26, 2019

Hey, @tkelce - we’ve drove, froze and partied plenty of times in KC to watch you play. Now take the drive to Wichita, KS on 06/08/19 and party with @ADCookie153 and I (open bar ) at our wedding! @NFL #NFL100Contest pic.twitter.com/W785bvuW95 — Lyndsey Edwards (@Lyndseyjoooo) April 30, 2019