SportsBeat KC podcast: What we saw and heard at Chiefs’ rookie camp

Juan Thornhill, the Chiefs new safety and second-round draft pick, went for a pass Saturday during the Chiefs Rookie mini-camp Saturday at the team’s training facility.
Host Blair Kerkhoff and Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor stood in the sun over three days at Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, and here’s what they saw.

 

Read the stories we discussed: 

Chiefs top draft pick impresses Andy Reid at Chiefs minicamp

Rookie running back Darwin Thompson brings versatility, chiseled physique to Chiefs

Rookie DB Juan Thornhill gets after the ball in first minicamp practice 

Chances are some undrafted free agents will make Chiefs team

