Former Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham dead at age 72

Kansas City Chiefs Gunther Cunningham was head coach from 1999-2000. DAVID EULITT

Gunther Cunningham, a former head coach and defensive coordinator for the Chiefs, has died, according to the Detroit Lions.

Cunningham, who was 72, passed away Saturday. The Detroit Free Press said the cause was cancer.

After spending four seasons with the Raiders, Cunningham was hired by Marty Schottenheimer as the Chiefs defensive coordinator ahead of the 1995 season. He worked with star players such as Derrick Thomas, Dale Carter and Neil Smith, and the Chiefs had the top-ranked scoring defense in Cunningham’s first season.

When Schottenheimer resigned after the 1998 season, Cunningham was hired as head coach. The Chiefs finished 9-7 in Cunningham’s first season, but missed the playoffs after the team lost its final two games of the season.

After the Chiefs finished 7-9 the following season, Cunningham was fired and replaced by Dick Vermeil.

Cunningham returned to the Chiefs as defensive coordinator in 2004, a position he held until joining the Detroit Lions in the same capacity in 2009. He was the Lions’ defensive coordinator until 2013 when he became a senior coaching assistant.

The Free Press said Cunningham left the Lions in 2017 and worked remotely for Pro Football Focus.

The Detroit Lions released this statement: “Gunther Cunningham will forever be remembered as one of the great men of our game. He left a lasting impact on every person who was fortunate enough to work alongside him during his more than 47 years as a coach — including 34 years in the National Football League, the final eight of which were spent here in Detroit. Our organization is truly honored and proud to have been included in his distinguished coaching legacy. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, René, and their entire family.”