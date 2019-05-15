Chiefs acquire linebacker Darron Lee for 2020 6th-round pick in trade with NY Jets

The Chiefs’ offseason rebuild continued Wednesday night with the acquisition of another linebacker.

Kansas City is trading a 2020 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for linebacker Darron Lee, a league source told The Star.

Lee was selected by the Jets with the the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.





The 24-year-old Ohio State product has totaled 241 combined tackles in his three-year career, and he had three interceptions last season — returning one for an 82-yard touchdown.

He started in every game in which he’s played the last two seasons, and 36 of 40 overall in his career. His overall grade via Pro Football Focus was a career-high 72.4 in 2018 (45.4 in 2016, 44.2 in 2017).

With Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens’ versatility on the strong side, Lee is expected to compete for a starting spot at middle linebacker or weakside linebacker.

Running a 4.42-second time in the 40-yard dash, Lee, 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, brings an instant infusion of speed to the Chiefs’ defense, and he’ll be a factor in sub-packages.