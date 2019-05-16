Chiefs
These highlights showcase what linebacker Darron Lee can add to Chiefs defense
The Chiefs added another new piece to their defense with Wednesday’s trade with the Jets for linebacker Darron Lee.
The Star’s Brooke Pryor said Lee is expected to be in the running to be a starter at middle linebacker or weakside linebacker this fall with the Chiefs.
Lee, 24, was the 20th overall pick by the Jets in the 2016 draft.
Let’s look at some highlights.
Here are two interceptions Lee had against the Detroit Lions in the Jets’ season-opening game last year:
In this play, the Jets used Lee as a spy on former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was stopped from breaking free:
Lee also shut down this pass play with his speed:
And here is a clip of Lee sharing a sack of former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith from a game in 2016:
