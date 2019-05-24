CBS’ AFC title game coverage, ESPN story on Chiefs coach win Sports Emmys

Chiefs running backs coaching candidate Deland McCullough currently coaches running backs at USC. He starred in college at Miami of Ohio.

The Sports Emmy Awards were handed out this week and a pair of them were given for work involving the Chiefs.

ESPN received the “Outstanding Short Sports Documentary” award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a story on Chiefs running back Deland McCullough.

The title of the E:60 episode is “Deland McCullogh — Identity,” and here is the description: “Long before Deland McCullough was a coach, an NFL running back, and a hall of famer at the University of Miami (OH), he was an orphan in Youngstown, Ohio. With nothing but questions, an improbable journey reveals an unbelievable discovery.”

Sarah Spain, who accepted the Emmy, wrote about McCullough’s story of his search for his birth parents, which you can read here.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Once again, thanks to all involved. Glad the story had a positive impact. Happy to have shared it and to been in mix with other phenomenal stories... pic.twitter.com/rWbT6awJZs — Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) May 21, 2019

CBS won a Sports Emmy for its coverage of the AFC Championship Game.

The Emmy Award for Outstanding Playoff Coverage goes to @cbssports @nfloncbs's coverage of AFC Championship (New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs). #SportsEmmys pic.twitter.com/kQJalszbZy — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) May 20, 2019

CBS also was nominated for a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Open/Tease,” for the AFC title game. It didn’t win, but if you haven’t seen it, here is your chance (it’s good):



