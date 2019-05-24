Chiefs
CBS’ AFC title game coverage, ESPN story on Chiefs coach win Sports Emmys
The Sports Emmy Awards were handed out this week and a pair of them were given for work involving the Chiefs.
ESPN received the “Outstanding Short Sports Documentary” award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a story on Chiefs running back Deland McCullough.
The title of the E:60 episode is “Deland McCullogh — Identity,” and here is the description: “Long before Deland McCullough was a coach, an NFL running back, and a hall of famer at the University of Miami (OH), he was an orphan in Youngstown, Ohio. With nothing but questions, an improbable journey reveals an unbelievable discovery.”
Sarah Spain, who accepted the Emmy, wrote about McCullough’s story of his search for his birth parents, which you can read here.
CBS won a Sports Emmy for its coverage of the AFC Championship Game.
CBS also was nominated for a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Open/Tease,” for the AFC title game. It didn’t win, but if you haven’t seen it, here is your chance (it’s good):
