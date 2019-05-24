Von Miller compliments Patrick Mahomes on Instagram, and Chiefs fans approve

How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller won’t stop in his pursuit of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the two games the teams will play this fall.

But Miller did take time to compliment Mahomes, who visited Children’s Mercy Hospital on Thursday night.

Mahomes shared a photo on Instagram and Miller responded with an emoji that Chiefs fans will appreciate:

A goat.

Here is Mahomes’ post:

Here is Miller’s comment:

And this is what Chiefs fans said about Miller: