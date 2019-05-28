ESPN analyst: Chargers are better than Chiefs, who could miss playoffs in 2019

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown.

After the Royals lost Game 7 of the 2014 World Series by one run and had the tying run 90 feet away, KC fans were excited about the possibilities in 2015.

But those who covered Major League Baseball at the time were decidedly cool on the Royals’ chances. In fact, 149 national writers made preseason picks in 2015 and nary a one predicted the Royals would return to the World Series.

I bring this up, because while the Chiefs were tantalizing close to making the Super Bowl, they aren’t necessarily getting a lot of love at this time.

NFL.com has the Chiefs (No. 8) behind the Chargers (No. 4) in its power rankings. Bleacher Report put the Chiefs at No. 11, while the Chargers were No. 3. And one ESPN writer believes they will be lucky just to make the postseason in the upcoming season.

Mike Clay wrote a story with the headline, “Could the Chiefs miss the playoffs? Five reasons why it’s not crazy.” It’s on ESPN-plus, so you’ll need a subscription, but one of Clay’s points is the Chargers are better.

This is an excerpt of what he wrote about a changing of the guard in the AFC West: “It’s hard to make an objective case that the Chiefs are the better overall team and, once the schedule comes into play, it makes sense to expect a changing of the guard at the top of the division.”

Clay also believes Mahomes and the Chiefs offense are due for a regression. He goes into quite a bit of detail and notes that every NFL team that has ever scored 60 or more touchdowns has seen a decline the following season.

Last week, Max Staley of Fan Duel also made the case for Mahomes to see his stats regress in 2019. Bleacher Report also has said Mahomes could see his numbers drop this fall.

Clay shared some of his reasons for Mahomes’ decline:

More data on Patrick Mahomes’ inevitable regression to the mean.



Check out the full breakdown of why the Chiefs are likely to take a step back in 2019: https://t.co/4SICBXZkqw + pic.twitter.com/Da4vv1bhP1 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 28, 2019

Clay heard from at least one fan who disagreed and offered this response:

"Saying that Mahomes is going to regress just because the evidence points to it is a cop-out answer. "



Well this just made my day. Absolutely amazing. https://t.co/bEneBU9VmI — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 28, 2019

Clay projects 9.6 wins and a wild-card berth for the Chiefs in the article, which you can read here.