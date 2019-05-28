Mexican stadium, which will host Chiefs game this fall, is getting new playing field

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

There should be no worries about poor field conditions this time.

A Chiefs-Rams game scheduled to be played last year at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City was moved to Los Angeles after photos and video surfaced of the torn-up playing surface.

The Chiefs will get another chance to play in the famed stadium. They are set to play the Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium, and the playing surface is being replaced, the Associated Press reported.

Officials at Azteca Stadium told the AP they will change the field from a combination of synthetic and natural grass, which was installed last May, to grass.

When the field was damaged last fall, officials tried to put new sod in place. Nevertheless, players were worried about the condition of the surface. The NFL moved the game to Los Angeles just days before kickoff.

A grass field would be easier to repair and/or replace. The Chiefs replaced part of the Arrowhead Stadium field in January, days before the AFC Championship Game.