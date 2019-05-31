SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs defensive coach Steve Spagnuolo speaks, we interpret

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo bpryor@kcstar.com

Another week, another Chiefs organized activity. Beat writer Brooke Pryor and host Blair Kerkhoff recount what they saw and heard at the latest Chiefs practice. Spoiler alert: New defensive coordinator Steve “Spags” Spagnuolo has an accent and you have to listen to the podcast to hear Blair’s version of it.

Read the stories we discussed:

Spagnuolo brings youthful energy, hands-on approach to Chiefs

No running back by committee for Chiefs. Damien Williams is the starter

Here’s how Breeland Speaks fit into new Chiefs defensive scheme...or so they hope