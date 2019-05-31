Report: Chiefs add to tight end mix with signing of Nick Keizer

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

With Travis Kelce recovering from ankle surgery and Dion Yelder not practicing on Thursday, the Chiefs are getting plenty of looks at other tight ends. Another, Nick Keizer, has been added to the list.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Keizer spent last season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. He finished his college career in 2017 at Division II Grand Valley State, where in three seasons he caught 45 passes for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns, including nine as a senior.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle first reported the signing, citing league sources.

The Chiefs worked with Blake Bell, David Wells and John Lovett at tight end on Thursday. Also, fullback Anthony Sherman went through drills with the tight ends.

The Chiefs’ primary backup tight end over the past few seasons, Demetrius Harris, signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. The second tight end position remains open for the taking, and Chiefs position coach Tom Melvin likes the competition.

“It’s really exciting because you’re really kind of learning what they can do,” Melvin said. “It’s been a really good learning experience for them, too.”



