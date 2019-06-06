Mahomes cleared to participate in Big Slick charity softball game

Mahomes says he will try not to be competitive at Big Slick softball game tomorrow Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join celebrities in the Big Slick softball game Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join celebrities in the Big Slick softball game Friday night.

Basketball isn’t on the approved list of activities for Patrick Mahomes, but softball has been cleared.

Mahomes will take part in the Big Slick charity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night along with a roster of celebrities such as Rob Riggle and others with Kansas City ties.

“It means a lot, the things they give back to,” Mahomes said after Thursday’s Chiefs practice. “It has a history with Children’s Mercy and all the different charities it goes with.

“Having those celebrities that come back to Kansas City to their roots and get to do something for the community, it’s good to be able to be with them on that platform.”

Though he was a pitcher with a 93 mph fastball in high school, Mahomes hasn’t called dibs on a position in Friday’s game.

“They can put me wherever they want,” he said. “Hopefully in the outfield somewhere. I haven’t taken a ground ball in a couple years now. Hopefully I can be shagging out in the outfield.”

He’s a natural competitor, but Mahomes is focused on reigning in that instinct to have a little laid-back fun in the charity game.

Of course, he’s planning on putting some runs on the board.

“Hopefully I can hit some home runs,” he said, “so I don’t have to run around the bases.”

