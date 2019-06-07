Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Why Mahomes will be playing softball and Mathieu is inspirational
The Chiefs finished OTAs — organized team activities — on Thursday. Next stop: mandatory minicamp. In between, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in the Big Slick charity softball game, where he might be the biggest celebrity in the celebrity-driven event. Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor and host Blair Kerkhoff cover the gamut, plus an inspirational clip from Tyrann Mathieu.
