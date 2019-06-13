Chiefs sign kicker Harrison Butker to contract extension

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort.

The Chiefs have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The team didn’t not disclose the terms but NFL.com reported the deal was worth $20 million over five years.

We have signed K Harrison Butker to a contract extension! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zodyFGxChc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2019

Butker, 23, is set to begin his third season with the Chiefs. He joined the team after three games in 2017 when the Chiefs placed starter Cairo Santos on injured reserved and later released him.

Butker, a seventh-round selection of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, went on to boot 38 field goals, setting a Chiefs record. He was chosen to the NFL All-Rookie team.

Over his two seasons, Butker has made 62 of 69 field goals (89.9 percent) and 93 of 97 extra points (95.9 percent).

Butker is the second Chiefs player to receive a contract extension this week. A new deal for offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz was announced on Wednesday.