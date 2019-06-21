Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith says he’s making progress in recovery from broken leg

Take a look back at Alex Smith’s career in Kansas City Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite a horrific injury last fall, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith’s goal is to return to the playing field.





Smith broke two bones in his lower right leg during Washington’s game last November, but he’s been surprised by how well his recovery has gone.

In an interview with Fox 5 reporter Angie Goff on her “The Oh My Goff Show,” Smith was asked about one day returning to the NFL.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “That’s the plan. Steps. I’ve got to conquer some more steps before I get there. Learn to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. I already feel like throwing is not a problem. I feel like I can throw. But dropping, moving around, all that kind of stuff, change of direction.”

Smith is still wearing an external fixator on his leg but said it will “save my leg, save my bone, allow me to heal and walk again.” He hopes to have the fixator removed in four to six weeks, but didn’t give a timetable for a return.

Despite having the device on his leg, Smith has played golf, thrown passes, done workouts and played a modified game of dodgeball (as you can see in the video below).

“I swear I do stuff every week or two weeks with my physical therapist that definitely surprises me that I definitely didn’t think I could do,” Smith said. “Sometimes they’re physical obstacles and a lot of times I’d be lying if didn’t say they weren’t mental obstacles. Things with my leg that I don’t trust it yet, but I do realize that I feel quite a bit. I’m further along than I think.”

Goff asked Smith about keeping a positive attitude, adding that he always seems to be smiling.

“I don’t feel that I’m necessarily always positive. People have said that to me before,” he said. “I don’t know. To be honest, I think what has helped me the most with this is just like trying to get through each day. Try not to get caught up, like how far down the line. It’s crazy-looking and it sucks what happened, but at the same time, there’s people out there that have it way worse. Stuff happens to everybody. Life happens. For me, I feel like this is just a time for me for me obviously being tested and this challenge in front of me and how can I handle it?”

