Chiefs to pay tribute to founder Lamar Hunt with Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium

“Lamar Hunt would be smiling” Chiefs president Mark Donovan speaks to Kansas City landing NFL Draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs president Mark Donovan speaks to Kansas City landing NFL Draft

A good idea has traveled across the Truman Sports Complex parking lot.

The Chiefs will introduce the Lamar Hunt Legacy seat at Arrowhead Stadium for home games this season.

On its Twitter account, the Chiefs said the organization “will honor a member of the community that represents the spirit of Lamar, who was fan of the game first and foremost.”

The honor is similar to a program started by the Royals in 2007 that pays tribute to former Negro Leagues star and Royals scout Buck O’Neil at Kauffman Stadium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hunt founded the franchise and was the driving force behind the start of American Football League. The Dallas Texans played their first three seasons in Hunt’s hometown before the team moved to Kansas City. This is the franchise’s 60th season.





Hunt died in 2006.

Fans are asked to nominate a member of the community who are doing great work and “upholds the pillars of our mission: Win with character, honor, tradition, inspire our fans and unite our community.”

Recipients will receive a VIP pregame experience and be recognized during the game.