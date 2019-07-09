Tyreek Hill denies harming girlfriend in 2014 domestic violence incident: 610 AM audio

Johnson County DA will not charge Tyreek Hill in battery, abuse investigation Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged.

The full 11-minute recording of a conversation between Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal was aired in its entirety on a Kansas City radio station Tuesday afternoon.

The full audio, played by 610 AM, filled in the gaps of the recording initially played by KCTV-5 in abbreviated clips on April 25.

The NFL and the Chiefs have already heard the full recording, a league source told The Star, and it was part of the NFL’s investigation into the domestic abuse probe involving Hill and Espinal.

The majority of the new material centered around Hill’s 2014 arrest for domestic abuse by strangulation against Espinal when he was a student at Oklahoma State.

Hill was dismissed from the football team and pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2015 and served three years probation, but he denied the incident took place in the audio aired Tuesday.

The conviction was dismissed in August 2018 and was expunged after he completed his probation requirements.

Hill: That 2014 (expletive), that’s old. That’s a lie too. On me, that’s a lie.

Espinal: But you sitting here calling me a bitch and everything else—

Hill: But that’s what you is, bro. You (expletive) ruined my life. You lied on me in 2014.

Espinal: How did I lie about—

Hill: I didn’t touch you in 2014. And put that on everything I love, bro. That’s the real truth.

Later in the recording, Hill continued to deny that he harmed Espinal in the 2014 incident.

Hill: That makes me really mad, bro. You ruined my life in 2015, bro. And if you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house, and did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left. And on my son, you did that, bro. And then when we were in the courtroom, you want to sit up there and (expletive) cry on the stand, ‘He hit me. He hit me’ Man, come on, bro.

Espinal: Then where did the bruises come from, Tyreek?

Hill: Did I hit you?

Espinal: Where did the bruises come from?

Hill: Did I hit you though?

Espinal: I’m asking you, where did the bruises come from?

Hill: Did I hit you? Did I hit you though? Did I hit you? Tell the truth. Tell me the truth in my eyes right now.

Espinal: No, you’re not thinking about what had happened. We’re not thinking about that. Right now the issue is (name bleeped).

Hill: No, we’re going to handle both of these issues right now, while it’s on my chest. Because (expletive) is still hurt over that, bro.

Hill goes on to recount his memory of the night of the 2014 altercation. He said Espinal left his home and said, “Are you sure you’re done with me?” as she walked away. He said he told her, “You can go home. And we done.” The couple also discussed an argument that occurred that night involving Espinal’s phone.

Investigators completed an eight-hour interview with Hill in Kansas City on June 26, and the NFL is thought to be nearing a decision of its own soon. Hill and his legal representation met with the investigators and were expected to reiterate points made in a four-page letter sent to the NFL on May 2 after the initial audio aired in April.

In the letter, Hill and his attorney deny nearly every allegation made in the recording. In the letter, Hill apologized for saying, “You need to be scared of me, too, dumb bitch,” to Espinal — a threat that will likely carry weight with the NFL in determining any punishment for Hill under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Sources have indicated to The Star that the Chiefs believe Hill will be available to participate in training camp when veterans report to St. Joseph on July 26.





Hill has been banned from participating in team activities since KCTV-5 first aired clips of the audio in April.

News surfaced in mid-March that Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. The police reports, dated March 5 and March 14, involved a juvenile.

The Star reported on April 18 that sources said the child was removed from the custody of Hill and the boy’s mother. It isn’t clear if that status has changed.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told The Star last month that the criminal child abuse probe “is not an active investigation.”

But he also told The Star that comments he made during an April 24 news conference “still hold true.” At that time, Howe said he believed Hill and Espinal’s son had been hurt but couldn’t prove who did it.