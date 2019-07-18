Chiefs
On vacation together, Patrick Mahomes and his receivers worked on routes on the beach
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s special’
Even on vacation, the Chiefs players are finding time to squeeze in a little practice.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter all took a trip with their significant others to Turks and Caicos Islands. Former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley joined them.
They all shared photos and videos on social media and there apparently was time for deep-sea fishing, golf, riding horses in the ocean and ... football.
Mahomes and his receivers ran some plays on the beach, so it was more fun than work.
KCTV5 sports reporter Tom Martin shared a video from an Instagram story:
Here are some other highlights:
Comments