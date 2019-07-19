Poll: Do you agree with NFL’s decision to not suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence.

It appears that receiver Tyreek Hill will be with the Chiefs for the entire 2019 season.

The NFL announced Friday that it had conducted a “comprehensive investigation of allegations” regarding Hill.

The league said Hill will not be suspended because it couldn’t conclude he had violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

It added: “If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

