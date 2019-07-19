Poll: Do you agree with NFL’s decision to not suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

Chiefs
No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation
It appears that receiver Tyreek Hill will be with the Chiefs for the entire 2019 season.
The NFL announced Friday that it had conducted a “comprehensive investigation of allegations” regarding Hill.
The league said Hill will not be suspended because it couldn’t conclude he had violated the Personal Conduct Policy.
It added: “If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”
