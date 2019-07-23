Chiefs’ Andy Reid wastes no time addressing Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones at training camp

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid speaks of Tyreek Hill coming back to the team "He wants to get back and do what he needs to do, to be a father and to be a player," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "He wants to get back and do what he needs to do, to be a father and to be a player," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.

Andy Reid didn’t waste much time before addressing the big topics surrounding the Chiefs as rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp Tuesday afternoon.

In his opening statement, Reid discussed both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones — both significant storylines throughout the Chiefs’ offseason.

Days earlier, the NFL ruled that Hill wouldn’t be suspended or fined after a four-month league investigation into a child abuse probe involving Hill found he did not violate the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Let’s talk about Tyreek,” Reid said, a minute into his opening statement. “I know that’s a hot topic. The law enforcement side of it, there’s been statements made on that. There’s been statements made by the Chiefs. There’s been statements made by Tyreek and with all those, we obviously, we’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here. ... We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back and doing what he loves to do. He has some obligations that he’ll take care of as he goes and I’m not going to get into all that. I’m going to kind of end it after this here.

“You’ve all read all the statements, as we have, and we have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way.”

Reid paused and took a breath before addressing Jones’ situation. With the first few days of practice focused on rookies and quarterbacks, Jones wasn’t expected to arrive Tuesday. The earliest Jones is scheduled to arrive is Friday, with the rest of the veterans, but he’s in the midst of contract negotiations and may hold out longer.

“Chris Jones would be the other topic of interest, I’m sure,” Reid said. “Chris, we’ll know more. Our people have talked with Chris’ people and there’s been communication there. And so, we’ll just see whether he’s here or not here. We obviously want him here, and he probably wants to be here too.

“We’ll see how all of that works out.”

The Chiefs’ first training camp practice for rookies, quarterbacks and injured veterans will be Wednesday morning at Missouri Western.