Back to football: After busy offseason, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes confident for 2019
Mahomes talks about offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp
Twelve months ago, as the Chiefs gathered in St. Joseph, they were embarking on the biggest transformation in coach Andy Reid’s tenure in Kansas City.
A quarterback change. They were hopeful. Optimistic, even. But until Patrick Mahomes lit up the Chargers in the season opener, they couldn’t know for sure.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies convened for training camp in a much different figurative place. With a Super-Bowl-or-bust approach, as Mahomes put it.
They know. The quarterback threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards and won the league’s MVP honor.
What’s in store for Year Two under center?
“As a competitor, I’m going out there and trying to be the best quarterback I can be,” Mahomes said Tuesday at Missouri Western State University. “I think with the people around me, it’s not about me trying to take the next step. It’s about me going within the offense and leaning on my teammates and letting them rise up with me.”
