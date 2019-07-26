Ramped-up branding of Patrick Mahomes mutually beneficial to quarterback and Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan on how Patrick Mahomes has been good business for everyone Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan on how Patrick Mahomes has been good business for everyone Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan on how Patrick Mahomes has been good business for everyone

A year ago, as the Chiefs opened training camp at Missouri Western, team president Mark Donovan appeared alongside university and St. Joseph city officials and was asked about the potential bottom-line impact of having a new quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes had appeared in one NFL game at that point. And although Mahomes was a popular figure, appearing on a few billboards and in some advertisements, nobody knew what the 2018 season would bring.

It was better than wildly imagined. Mahomes became the first Chiefs player named NFL MVP after a 50-passing touchdown season and leading the team to the AFC Championship Game.

Since then, Mahomes’ active offseason has included several national media appearances and new promotional opportunities.

But for all the attention Mahomes has brought to the Chiefs, Donovan sees the business relationship as mutually beneficial.

“I say this all the time: It’s more than Patrick, right?” Donovan said. “At every level, Patrick can’t have his success and have the confidence he has without all the surrounding parts: coaches, players, the team performance. Patrick understands that.”

The Chiefs and Mahomes have worked together on branding and sponsorship opportunities. Earlier this month, the team and quarterback signed a partnership deal with Government Employee Health Association, with Mahomes as a spokesman.

“He has benefited us in terms of, a lot of our big partners are partners with Patrick,” Donovan said. “It’s a great activation point, but that’s creating opportunities for other players. I think you’re going to see that as we move forward.”

At practice

The final day of the portion of camp that includes mostly rookies, quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries unfolded in less than 90 minutes Friday.

Some of the veteran players, like quarterbacks Mahomes and Chad Henne, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Cameron Erving, had been involved with practice this week, but not on Friday. The veterans took the day off.

Quarterbacks Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmer shared the the passing-drill duties.

All of the other tight end candidates were there this week: Deon Yelder, Blake Bell, David Wells and Nick Keizer. The tight end battle behind Kelce looms as one of the most intense at camp.