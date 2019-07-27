Fans cheer his name as amped Tyreek Hill takes practice field for Chiefs at camp

Tyreek Hill running on field at training camp, crowd cheering Chiefs star wide receiver Tyree Hill appeared on field at Chiefs training camp on Saturday, July 27. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs star wide receiver Tyree Hill appeared on field at Chiefs training camp on Saturday, July 27.

Safety Jordan Lucas was the first player to appear, walking down the path through cheering fans to the Chiefs’ practice field.

“MVP” chants greeted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and later the fans let out whoops for Chris Jones, the defensive lineman who didn’t participate in off-season workouts with the Chiefs while negotiating a new contract.

But perhaps the loudest cheers went to another player who hadn’t been with the team in months.

“Ty-reek! Ty-reek! Ty-reek!”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to feed on the energy as he made his way to the turf. He jogged, pumped his fists and high stepped. Nobody seemed more eager to take the field than Hill.

In April, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced that Hill had been suspended from team activities as a result of a child abuse investigation. The All-Pro wide receiver missed OTAs and mini-camp.

Two weeks ago, the NFL announced that Hill would not be disciplined because he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.