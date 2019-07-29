Chiefs
They’re making a Mahomes, but which other Chiefs would you like to see as ornaments?
What other Chiefs player should be made into an ornament?
You may have seen that Hallmark is capitalizing on the phenomenal popularity of quarterback Patrick Mahomes by offering an ornament in the likeness of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.
That got us thinking about other Chiefs players and coaches who could be immortalized on an ornament.
We were wondering what other Chiefs ornaments would you, the fans, like to see Hallmark make, now that they’ve done a Mahomes?
Here are some ideas:
- Travis Kelce busting out his Christmas dance from a few years ago (maybe it even could play “Feliz Navidad”)
- Tyreek Hill flashing the peace sign
- Andy Reid doing his “How ‘bout those CHIEEEEEFS?” celebration in the locker room (also with audio)
- Dwayne Bowe pointing to his name on his back after a touchdown
Or perhaps there would interest in an ornament of a former Chiefs player. Some ideas:
- Dante Hall’s X-factor
- Justin Houston praying-hands celebration
- Marcus Peters throwing a flag into the stands
- Neil Smith’s home-run swing
- Dick Vermeil with a glass of wine
Vote in our poll and The Star’s graphic artist Neil Nakahodo will design the most popular ones. Have ideas for other ornaments? Leave a comment.
Comments