NFL Network host thinks he’s found one thing Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes can improve on

Back to business for Patrick Mahomes After a busy off season Patrick Mahomes says it’s back to the business of football Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a busy off season Patrick Mahomes says it’s back to the business of football

It’s hard to find much for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player to improve upon, but that doesn’t mean Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be content to rest on his laurels.

Mahomes last season threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter, and took the league by storm.

But Nate Burleson set out to find a way Mahomes can improve in 2019, and Burleson thinks he’s found it.

Burleson, who is a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, noted that Mahomes had 10 touchdowns on passes of 20 or more yards. But he also had seven interceptions in 50 attempts on throws of that distance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“There’s times where he’s going to need to have a little discernment and sit back and say ‘You know what, I’m not gonna take this shot.’ And that’s tough when you have got a young quarterback with such a big arm,” Burleson said.

This is the clip: