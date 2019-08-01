SportsBeat KC podcast: Analyzing Royals’ quiet July trades; Chiefs Kendall Fuller

The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast is hosted by Blair Kerkhoff and features interviews with Star staffers. The Kansas City Star

There were winners and losers at baseball’s trade deadline and some teams, like the Royals, didn’t play. Players like Whit Merrifield and Ian Kennedy remained with the club. Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy sits down with host Blair Kerkhoff to explain why the Royals stood pat. They also look ahead at the club’s objectives for the rest of the season.

Also, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller explains why he’s good with playing slot cornerback almost exclusively.

