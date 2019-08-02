Mahomes Magic Crunch is on the menu, eventually, for Chiefs’ star quarterback

Patrick Mahomes: ‘I like frosted fllakes’ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chats up the cereal that bears his name Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chats up the cereal that bears his name

As of noon Friday, Patrick Mahomes hadn’t dug a spoon into the frosted flakes cereal that bears his name, Mahomes Magic Crunch.

But it’s on the menu.

“I like frosted flakes,” Mahomes said at training camp on Friday. “I told them to get it as close to frosted flakes as they could. And it’s a little healthier, less sugar. So I’ll be able to eat a little bit of during the season.”

Mahomes said he’s seen social media posts of people purchasing the cereal sold at Hy-Vee stories in Missouri, Kansas, Southern Iowa and Nebraska.

Hy-Vee will carry Mahomes Magic Crunch until it sells out, and $25,000 of the proceeds will go to Mahomes’ charity, the “15 and Mahomes Foundation,” as well as PBL Sports, Inc.

“I’m glad we have that fan base that supports me and what I do for the foundation,” Mahomes said.

The cereal is also a hit on shopping sites. Ebay has a box going for as much as $33. Another has a case of 12 listed at $315.

“I have a box I’ll keep forever,” said Mahomes, who said he had signed a fan’s box of the breakfast cereal after practice on Friday and saw others in the crowd.

At practice

Receiver Tyreek Hill returned to workouts Friday after missing the action Wednesday with a bruised quadriceps muscle. He was a favorite deep target for Mahomes Friday and raced past safety Armani Watts for a 60-yard touchdown late in practice.

Also practicing Friday after missing time earlier in the week was offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

No-goes Friday included running back Damien Williams, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, defensive tackle Xavier Williams and safety Jordan Lucas.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman got in a lot of work Friday before leaving the practice field with an illness, according to the Chiefs.

Some practice highlights:

Linebacker Damien Wilson forced a fumble after a completion from Chad Henne to tight end Nick Keizer. Earlier, Tyrann Mathieu picked off Henne.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland went to the injury tent momentarily but returned to practice.

The Chiefs will hold practices Saturday and Sunday at 8:15 a.m. both days, and they’ll hold a workout Monday at 9:15 a.m. They’re off Tuesday, returning to the field Wednesday at Thursday. Their first preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

