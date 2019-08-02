SportsBeat KC podcast: Mahomes on many topics, hear KU broadcaster Max Falkenstien

The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast is hosted by Blair Kerkhoff and features interviews with Star staffers. The Kansas City Star

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes covered a variety of topics on Friday at Chiefs camp, starting with his thoughts on Mahomes Magic Crunch, his new, limited edition cereal sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Also, KU beat writer Gary Bedore and host Blair Kerkhoff remember Max Falkenstien, the legendary Jayhawks broadcaster who started calling games at Kansas in 1946. Falkenstien, KU’s greatest ambassador, died earlier this week at age 95.

Blair also looks forward to what’s coming up on the Kansas City sports scene this weekend and next week.



