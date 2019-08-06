Chiefs’ Andy Reid cracked jokes during interview with NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci

Andy Reid talks about Kelce and the defense at Chiefs training camp The first day of Chiefs training camp workouts July 24, 2019, head coach Andy Reid talks about Travis Kelce, the defense and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first day of Chiefs training camp workouts July 24, 2019, head coach Andy Reid talks about Travis Kelce, the defense and more.

If the NFL Network can swing this, it should try and get a 30-minute interview between its analyst Steve Mariucci and Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

On Monday, the NFL Network was in St. Joseph, Missouri, talking with the Chiefs players and coaches at training camp. Mariucci, the former 49ers coach, did a five-minute spot with Reid. The two spent time on the Packers staff and it’s clear they are still close.

It was a fun chat that mixed football, jokes and food.

Things got off to a good start when Reid made Mariucci laugh with a joke about Monday’s practice.

Mariucci then noted that only two players in NFL history have won a Super Bowl after being named the MVP (Tom Brady and Brett Favre). Reid gave a glowing report on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ll tell you the one thing about this kid: He wants to be great. That’s what he wants to be, in a humble way,” Reid said. “That’s the way he approaches every day. You’d love it. You love the way he goes about his business. He wants you to feed him, he wants you teach him, he wants you to work him hard, you can coach him hard. (Offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy does a phenomenal job, (quarterbacks coach) Mike Kafka. They’re rough on him and demand(ing) and he loves every minute of it.”

The talk turned to the defense and Reid offered some insights on Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu, who is also known as the Honey Badger.

“Frank Clark, every play is his last play,” Reid said. “He goes 100 miles an hour on everything. He brings his intensity and desire and that’s infectious. You know how that goes.

“Then you add the Honey Badger into the mix, T-5. You watch his one-on-ones ... and his technique and fundamentals are phenomenal. His patience, his footwork, leverage, all those things, then you add the instincts that he has that are second to none.”

Mariucci noted that Mathieu “covers linebackers, he covers tight ends, he covers slots, he’s covering everybody, how do you practice?”

Reid joked: “I hope he’s not covering linebackers, but that’s right, he can play like a linebacker. You need to fire up a little bit. I’m glad you haven’t changed at all.”

Mariucci noted that when he and Reid were assistant coaches in Green Bay, Reid would bring the team’s tight ends into their shared office and talk about going to Hometown Buffet for dinner.

Reid’s reply: “You’re out of your mind.”

The two also talked about riding bicycles at Packers practice and eating ribs. It was a fun spot: