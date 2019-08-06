Miss out on Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal? More is coming or you could drop $160 on eBay

Patrick Mahomes: ‘I like frosted flakes’ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chats up the cereal that bears his name Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chats up the cereal that bears his name

It didn’t take long for Patrick Mahomes’ Magic Crunch to sell out.

The cereal hit the shelves Thursday at area Hy-Vee stores and it was gone by the end of the weekend.

Mahomes told reporters last week at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, that he has noticed how popular the cereal is among Chiefs fans.

“I’ve seen it on Twitter for sure,” Mahomes said. “People are posting pictures of them going to get it and getting several boxes at a time. I’m glad we have that fan base that will support me and everything I do to support my foundation and everything it does.”

Unsurprisingly, boxes of the cereal are on eBay with prices ranging from to $3.10 to $160. It was selling for $3.99 at Hy-Vee.

And the good news is more Mahomes Magic Crunch is on the way to Kansas City.

“We expect to have more of the cereal within the next two weeks; however, supplies will once again be limited,” Shelby Summerville, Hy-Vee’s Kansas City area marketing director, wrote in an email.